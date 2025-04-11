Las Vegas Company Debuts Industry-First Hologram-Style Photo Booth For Trade Shows And Activations

"This isn't a photo booth in the traditional sense," said Jason Whaley, founder of Smash Booth Interactive. "It's part illusion, part brand storytelling-and unlike anything else on the trade show floor. People don't just glance at it; they stop, ask questions, and pull out their phones. That's the kind of engagement brands need today."

The new activation launches at EMS-Experiential Marketing Summit-on April 16, and will be available for trade shows, expos, product launches, and corporate activations beginning June 2025.

About Smash Booth Interactive Photo Studios

Based in Las Vegas, Smash Booth Interactive delivers tech-forward, custom activations that engage audiences and elevate branded content. From social-ready moments to live event wow-factors, they partner with global brands to create unforgettable experiences.

