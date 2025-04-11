Miriam Alinikoff Rejoins Levine Lee LLP From The U.S. Attorney's Office

Experienced White Collar and Complex Civil Litigator with Deep Expertise in the False Claims Act and Healthcare-Related Matters Elevates Firm's Robust Capabilities

NEW YORK, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Levine Lee LLP ("Levine Lee"), a prominent litigation boutique known for handling some of the nation's most significant and contentious white collar, securities litigation, and complex civil litigation matters, is pleased to welcome back partner Miriam ("Mimi") Alinikoff , who returns after 5 years at the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida. A dedicated practitioner, Ms. Alinikoff has represented individuals, companies, Boards of Directors, and Board committees facing a variety of complex civil litigation, white-collar and regulatory enforcement matters, and internal corporate investigations.

During her tenure as an Assistant United States Attorney, Ms. Alinikoff directed numerous complex fraud investigations involving programs such as the Federal Communications Commission, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Food and Drug Administration. She has expertise in violations of the False Claims Act, the Anti-Kickback Statute, the Stark Law, and other fraud, waste, and abuse laws.

"Mimi is an outstanding litigator and strategic counselor," said Seth L. Levine , Co-Founding Partner. "She was our first hire upon the firm's founding, and we could not be more pleased to welcome Mimi back both professionally and personally. We know that our clients will greatly benefit from her depth of experience in private practice and her recent government service."

Co-Founding Partner Kenneth E. Lee added, "Mimi has been central to our firm's success since day one, working on some of our top litigation matters. We are honored that she has again chosen Levine Lee following several years of dedicated public service."

"It is a privilege to rejoin my colleagues and friends at Levine Lee," said Ms. Alinikoff. "The firm's commitment to clients is unrivaled, and they have achieved numerous exceptional outcomes. Returning is especially exciting because Levine Lee is where I first became a lawyer, and the skills I honed here have enabled me to deliver specialized results across the full spectrum of public and private matters. Put simply, Levine Lee is my second home and there is no better place for me to serve my clients."

Ms. Alinikoff joined Levine Lee as its first Associate in 2011 and later clerked for the Honorable Nina Gershon of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York from 2014 to 2016. Following her clerkship, she rejoined the firm and became a Partner in 2018. Her clients included, for example, the Special Committees of the Board of Xerox Corporation, and she was part of the team that successfully defended Deutsche Bank trader Gavin Black in connection with the LIBOR-fixing investigation, which resulted in acquittal. She also represented the bankruptcy trustee for Lehman Brothers Inc., and contributed to a variety of healthcare matters. Ms. Alinikoff has previously been named to Benchmark Litigation's "Top Lawyers Under 40" and recognized by New York Super Lawyers as a "Rising Star."

