Patriot Insurance Company Names Acrisure Diamond Achiever In Vermont

Award presented to the agency for attaining the highest overall rating based on performance in the state of Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt., April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acrisure has been named Vermont's 2024 Diamond Achiever by Patriot Insurance Company, based in Yarmouth, Maine. The annual Diamond Achiever award is presented to the highest-performing agency based on set criteria, including length of appointment, profitability, growth, and policy retention.

"We strive to work with agency partners who uphold the same commitment as us," shares Patriot Insurance Company President and Chief Operating Officer Lincoln Merrill, Jr. "Acrisure has been a valuable partner for many years, and we are honored to recognize their hard work and commitment with this achievement."

The results achieved by the team at Acrisure in 2024 helped it become one of the most successful among Patriot Insurance Company's more than 115 independent agencies.

To learn more about Patriot Insurance Company, visit patriotinsuranceco. For more information on Acrisure visit, acrisure.

About Patriot Insurance Company

For nearly 60 years, Patriot Insurance Company, based in Yarmouth, Maine, has provided peace of mind and protection to New Englanders. We pride ourselves on working exclusively with local, independent agents who can give our customers the personal guidance they deserve for their business, home, auto, and life insurance, as well as surety bond needs. Since 2007, we have partnered with Frankenmuth Insurance, a longstanding company founded in Michigan in 1868. We're a company that cares and stands true to our word. It's why we've earned an exceptional reputation for our claims service and an AM Best rating of A (Excellent), underscoring our financial strength. To learn more, visit us online at patriotinsuranceco.

About Acrisure

A global fintech leader, Acrisure empowers millions of ambitious business and individuals with the right solutions to grow boldly forward. Bringing cutting-edge technology and top-tier human support together, it connects clients with customized solutions across a range of insurance, reinsurance, payroll, benefits, cybersecurity, mortgage services – and beyond. In the last eleven years, Acrisure has grown in revenue from $38 million to almost $5 billion and employs over 19,000 colleagues in 22 countries. And this is just the beginning. To learn more, visit Acrisure.

Contact: Abbe Adair

989-652-6121, ext. 2260

[email protected]

SOURCE Patriot Insurance Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED