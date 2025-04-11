New Docuseries People Worth Caring About Shines A Light On Ohio's Long-Term Care Workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new docuseries, People Worth Caring About, is set to premiere, offering an intimate and heartfelt look at the dedicated Ohioans working in long-term care. The series, which highlights the compassion, resilience, and dedication of caregivers across the state, aims to bring much-needed recognition to those who provide essential support to Ohio's aging and disabled populations. People Worth Caring About is presented by the Ohio Health Care Association (OHCA) and the Educational Foundation of OHCA (EFOHCA). The premiere event is made possible with support from Molina Healthcare and Sedgwick.

Long-term care workers play a critical role in the well-being of hundreds of thousands of Ohio residents, yet their stories often go untold. People Worth Caring About seeks to change that by showcasing the personal and professional journeys of these caregivers, illuminating the challenges they face and the deep fulfillment they find in their work.

"Our goal with this series is to give a voice to those who are the foundation of long-term care," said Pete Van Runkle, Executive Director of the Ohio Health Care Association. "Their dedication and sacrifices deserve to be recognized and appreciated. This series allows viewers to step into their world and understand just how vital their contributions are."

Beyond celebrating caregivers, the docuseries also serves as a workforce recruitment initiative, aiming to inspire individuals to join the long-term care field. By sharing the stories of real caregivers and their impactful work, People Worth Caring About seeks to encourage more Ohioans to consider careers in this essential and rewarding profession.

The premiere event will take place on May 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Theatre, featuring a special screening with an introduction from docuseries host, Peter Murphy Lewis. Members of the public can request tickets here . The docuseries will also be available for streaming at a future date.

Viewers can expect to see firsthand accounts from caregivers sharing their experiences of working in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and settings serving people with developmental disabilities. The series not only highlights their day-to-day responsibilities but also explores the emotional connections they build with those they care for, underscoring why these professionals truly are "people worth caring about."

SOURCE Ohio Health Care Association

