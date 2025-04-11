Fibrobiologics To Present At The Cell & Gene Meeting On The Mediterranean

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) ("FibroBiologics”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 240+ patents issued and pending for the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, today announced that Hamid Khoja, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of FibroBiologics, will present on FibroBiologics' unique fibroblast cell-based approach for the potential treatment of chronic diseases at The Cell & Gene Meeting On The Mediterranean (Med) in Rome, Italy, from April 15-17, 2025. The Cell & Gene Meeting on the Med is the leading conference bringing together the Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products community from Europe and beyond.

Details of the conference and presentations are as follows:

The Cell & Gene Meeting On The Med

Presentation Title: Restoring Immune system homeostasis using a fibroblast cell-based therapeutic targeting three chronic inflammation-mediated diseases

Presenter: Hamid Khoja, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, FibroBiologics

Location: Salone dei Cavalieri, Section 2

Date and Time: Wednesday, April 16 at 9:00 AM CEST

For more information, please visit FibroBiologics' website

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 240+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including wound healing, multiple sclerosis, disc degeneration, psoriasis, orthopedics, human longevity, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy and tissue regeneration.

