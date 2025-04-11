Fibrobiologics To Present At The Cell & Gene Meeting On The Mediterranean
Details of the conference and presentations are as follows:
The Cell & Gene Meeting On The Med
Presentation Title: Restoring Immune system homeostasis using a fibroblast cell-based therapeutic targeting three chronic inflammation-mediated diseases
Presenter: Hamid Khoja, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, FibroBiologics
Location: Salone dei Cavalieri, Section 2
Date and Time: Wednesday, April 16 at 9:00 AM CEST
About FibroBiologics
Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 240+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including wound healing, multiple sclerosis, disc degeneration, psoriasis, orthopedics, human longevity, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy and tissue regeneration. For more information, visit .
