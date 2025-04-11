403
US Treasury secretary states EU will ‘cut its own throat’ by siding with China
(MENAFN) US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has cautioned that the European Union would be harming its own interests if it sought closer relations with China at the expense of its alliance with the United States. His remarks came shortly after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez suggested that the EU should reconsider its trade ties with Beijing, particularly given the current volatility of US trade policies and President Donald Trump’s recent sweeping tariff increases.
Speaking during a diplomatic visit to Asia, Sanchez emphasized that trade wars benefit no one and suggested that greater cooperation with China could offer economic advantages to Europe. In contrast, Bessent defended Trump’s tariff strategy, warning allies against aligning with Beijing. He criticized China's trade practices, claiming they disrupt the global economy through relentless overproduction and export dumping.
Bessent responded sharply to Sanchez’s comments, saying, “That would be cutting your own throat,” and argued that China’s trade behavior justifies the harsh US stance. His comments followed Trump’s announcement of a 90-day suspension on reciprocal tariffs for 75 nations, lowering most duties to a uniform 10% — with the exception of China, which now faces a steep 125% tariff. The president accused Beijing of exacerbating trade tensions by raising tariffs on US goods to 84%.
Bessent maintained that China is the primary instigator in ongoing trade disputes and said several countries, including Japan and Vietnam, are now pursuing trade talks with Washington. He expressed hope for new agreements that would align US allies in countering what he described as China’s unfair trade model.
Meanwhile, Beijing condemned the new US tariffs, with China’s Finance Ministry labeling them a serious violation of international trade rules and an infringement on China’s rights.
