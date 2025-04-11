Seychelles: Accreditation Of Ambassador Georges Tirant To Italy

The Seychelles' resident Ambassador in Paris, Mr. Georges Tirant, presented on Monday 7th April, his Letter of Credence to the President of the Italian Republic, His Excellency Sergio Mattarella, during a formal ceremony held at the Palazzo del Quirinale in Rome.

During the ceremony, Ambassador Tirant conveyed the warm greetings and best wishes of the President of Seychelles, Mr Wavel Ramkalawan, to President Mattarella.

President Mattarella commended Seychelles for its worldwide rating on economic and political stability, good governance and anti-corruption policies. The Ambassador expressed Seychelles' commitment to further strengthening the longstanding friendship, diplomatic relations, and cooperation between the two nations, including with its diaspora community in Italy.

Discussions between Ambassador Tirant and President Mattarella focused on areas of mutual interest, including climate change, sustainable development, cultural exchanges, economic collaboration and maritime security. They reaffirmed their dedication to fostering peace, stability, and prosperity in their respective regions and globally.

Ambassador Tirant highlighted Seychelles' pioneering efforts in promoting the Blue Economy and the Small Islands Developing States' vulnerabilities while emphasizing the importance of collaborating closer with the Republic of Italy in addressing collectively global challenges such as climate change and ocean conservation.

The accreditation ceremony marks a significant milestone in the enduring partnership between Seychelles and Italy, underscoring both nations' shared values and aspirations.

Seychelles established diplomatic relations with Italy on 29th June 1976.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Foreign Affairs Department - Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Republic of Seychelles.