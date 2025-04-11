Viral Video Shows 10-Year-Old Spiritual Content Creator Abhinav Arora Riding In Mercedes, Internet Reacts
The video didn't sit well with a section of users who urged him to focus on his career and health. A user sarcastically wrote, "This is the only reason I want to move to Dubai; all these dramas can be avoided there."
Another wrote: "Jealous that you are in the wrong profession."
A third user commented:“Most secured profession. How foolish these people are.”Father Denies Profiting From Son
Tarun Raj Arora, Abhinav's father, who has faced vehement backlash for allegedly profiting from his son, had last year, in a podcast, stated that none of their social media channels have been monetized, despite being eligible for monetization for a long time.
"Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube are platforms where social media personalities can earn money. Abhinav has almost one million followers on Instagram, but we haven't monetized any of our channels. While the channels have been eligible for monetization for some time, we have not activated it," the entrepreneur had said.
He also denied allegations of earning through promotions or events, specifically rejecting claims of accepting money to promote hotels in Vrindavan. "If any hotel in Vrindavan claims we've taken money to promote them, it is false. If a hotel invites Abhinav and we believe it positively contributes to Vrindavan's tourism, we may promote it, but without taking any payment. We have not accepted money from any hotel or brand," he had said.
