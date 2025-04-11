Farooq Abdullah Welcomes Tahawwur Rana Extradition But Asks, 'Black Money, ₹15 Lakh Kidhar Gaya?'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah has congratulated and praised the Centre for its successful extradition of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Rana to India – but his praise came with a sting.

When asked about his comments on Tahawwur Rana's extradition, Farooq Abdullah said,“Mubarak ho, kisi ko toh laaye ye. Wo jo laane wale the black money and har ek ko ₹15 lakh milne wala tha, wo kidhar gaya?”

Rough translation:“Congratulations, at least someone has been brought back. But what about bringing back the black money and give ₹15 lakh in every account - where did that go?”

Opposition leaders Kapil Sibal and P Chidambaram, too, welcomed the extradition of the Tahawwur Rana while highlighting the efforts taken by the then UPA and current NDA government in bringing the mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks to India to face justice.

P Chidambaram said,“This process began in 2009 and then gathered pace 2011 when the US intelligence identified Tahawwur Rana. I compliment the External Affairs Ministry, the Intelligence agencies, and the NIA for successfully bringing Tahawwur Rana back to India after a long and arduous battle.”

“During my time in the UPA, Minister Salman Khurshid and Foreign Secretary Ranjan Mathai played an important role. I am sure in the present Modi government also, several foreign secretaries and ministers have played a role. I also thank the United States' then and present government,” he said.

Kapil Sibal said that the formation of the NIA was a result of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai and the central counter terrorism law enforcement agency was established during the UPA government to tackle such incidents.

“Ever since the 26/11 terrorist attack happened in Mumbai and many were killed...it was necessary that those involved in the terrorist act must be punished by the law. I remember that NIA was established during UPA times. NIA registered a case in this incident on November 11, 2009, where the accused were David Headley and Tahawwur Rana,” Kapil Sibal said.

“I congratulate the UPA government for their efforts and also our government for their efforts, which have been successful.”