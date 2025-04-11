Kunal Kamra Features In Prakash Raj's Latest Instagram Post: 'Tamil Nadu Kaise...?'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid a legal battle over the“traitor” jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, comedian Kunal Kamra has featured in actor Prakash Raj's latest Instagram post.

Kamra was recently granted an extended interim anticipatory bail by the Madras High Court till April 17. Ever since his haters have wondered about Tamil Nadu's role in the row.

Taking a dig at trolls, the veteran actor posted a picture with the comedian on Instagram and asked,“Tamilnadu kaise pahunchneka bhai ..??”

“Simple .. Auto mein,” he replied comically.

Check out Prakash Raj's post here: