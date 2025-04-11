Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cultural Foundation Unveils Flagship Exhibition Displaying Malaysia's Contemporary Art


(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Abu Dhabi, UAE – April 11 2025: Cultural Foundation, a cultural centre under the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has officially opened 'To Know Malaysia is to Love Malaysia: Major Highlights from The AFK Collection', marking the regional debut of one of the most comprehensive collections of Malaysian contemporary art. Running from 10 April to 10 September 2025, the exhibition presents a rare opportunity to explore the pioneering works that shaped Malaysia's modern art movement, reinforcing Abu Dhabi's role as a centre for global cultural exchange.

Visitors had the opportunity to engage with the curators and explore the five thematic sections of the exhibition, which dive into the evolution of Malaysian contemporary art, historical narratives, socio-political reflections, cultural transformations, and artistic movements such as expressionism and surrealism. As a landmark addition to Abu Dhabi's cultural calendar, the exhibition underscores DCT Abu Dhabi's commitment to fostering global artistic dialogue and expanding the emirate's vibrant arts landscape.

Bringing together a diverse range of artistic expressions, the exhibition showcases key works from The Aliya and Farouk Khan Collection, by some of Malaysia's most pioneering contemporary artists, each offering a distinct perspective on the country's cultural and historical landscape.


