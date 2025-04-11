Dr. John C. Malone To Transition To Chair Emeritus Of Warner Bros. Discovery Board

NEW YORK, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: WBD ) today announced that Dr. John C. Malone has decided not to stand for re-election to the Company's Board of Directors and will be transitioning to the role of Chair Emeritus, effective upon the expiration of his term at the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders ("Annual Meeting").

As Chair Emeritus, Dr. Malone will continue to regularly attend Board meetings and provide strategic counsel and support to the Board and management team.

"John possesses one of the most brilliant strategic minds our industry has ever known. His exceptional insights and visionary perspective on the global media landscape and its future have been invaluable to me personally and pivotal in shaping the trajectory and remarkable growth of Discovery and now at Warner Bros. Discovery. Working alongside John has profoundly enriched our ability to navigate complex challenges, seize transformative opportunities, and create lasting value," said David Zaslav, President and Chief Executive Officer of Warner Bros. Discovery. "As Chair Emeritus, John's unparalleled counsel, deep expertise, and clarity of vision will continue to shape our leadership team and Board's decisions as we unlock the full potential of our business. The partnership and friendship we've built over more than 30 years has been one of the true joys of my career, and I'm looking forward to continuing this journey with John in this new role."

"On behalf of the full Board, I would like to thank John for his contributions to Warner Bros. Discovery," said Samuel A. Di Piazza, Jr., Chair of the Warner Bros. Discovery Board of Directors. "John has been instrumental in overseeing the development of Warner Bros. Discovery's strategy and charting our course to navigate the current media landscape. We are fortunate to have the enduring benefit of his unparalleled expertise and insights as he assumes his new role of Chair Emeritus."

"It has been a privilege to serve on the Warner Bros. Discovery Board and work alongside David and his exceptional team to help guide the company through an industry-defining merger and its ongoing transformation. A constant through this journey has been my long-standing partnership with David, built on deep trust and his powerful combination of operational excellence and decisive leadership," said Dr. Malone. "The Board and management team have made incredible progress making the company more resilient, agile and positioned for profitable growth. I am confident Warner Bros. Discovery is on the right path and I look forward to remaining actively involved, not only as a significant stockholder, but in this important role helping to shape the growth trajectory as the company evaluates important strategic and structural opportunities ahead and as a fan of our world-class assets and the engaging storytelling that set this company apart."

Warner Bros. Discovery intends to nominate Anton Levy for election by stockholders at the Annual Meeting. With the addition of Mr. Levy and Dr. Malone's decision not to stand for election, the Board will continue to be comprised of 13 directors, 12 of whom will be independent, following the Annual Meeting. Information about the Annual Meeting is available in the Company's proxy statement, which is being filed with the SEC.

Warner Bros. Discovery is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of branded content across television, film, streaming and gaming.

