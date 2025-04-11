Cipriani & Werner Cybersecurity Welcomes Five Attorneys

PHILADELPHIA, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipriani & Werner, P.C. is pleased to announce the addition of five attorneys to the firm's Cybersecurity Breach & Litigation Practice Group. Joining the firm's Philadelphia office are Kevin Mekler (Partner), James Cope (Partner), Tara Gill Nalencz (Partner), Jack Dunn (Associate), and Morgan Valeo (Associate).

"We are excited to continue investing in great lawyers to add to Cipriani & Werner's already deep bench," said John Loyal, co-chair of the firm's Cybersecurity practice. "Each is a seasoned counselor who will slide seamlessly into the wonderful team we have built."



Kevin Mekler has broad experience with all aspects of cybersecurity incident response and guides organizations of all shapes and sizes through the process, from initial triage and investigation through performance of legal and regulatory obligations the organizations may have.

James Cope has been on the front lines of breach incident response for nearly a decade. He manages all aspects of data privacy and cyber security matters from start to finish. He has helped hundreds of entities around the country assess and respond to all types of data privacy and cybersecurity issues.

Tara Gill Nalencz is a trial lawyer skilled in handling complex litigation from inception through to verdict and appeal. She defends clients in high-exposure, multifaceted matters, including privacy class actions. She provides crisis management counsel and response strategies for critical incidents and emergencies.

Jack Dunn comes to Cipriani & Werner from Travelers where he coordinated and supported incident response between insureds, breach counsel, and forensic vendors for ransomware matters, social engineering frauds, business email compromises, and third-party data breaches. Morgan Valeo is a breach coach for clients victimized by data privacy and security incidents, such as a business email compromise, ransomware, wire transfer fraud and other network intrusions. She routinely works with external and third-party forensic investigation firms to determine the nature and scope of the incident and then to identify the legal, regulatory, and contractual obligations the victim organization has stemming from the incident.

In just five years, Cipriani & Werner's Cybersecurity Breach & Litigation Practice Group has grown to over seventy team members. The group is the firm's fastest growing practice group and is one of the go-to firms for data security incidents in the United States.

About Cipriani & Werner, P.C.

Cipriani & Werner's Cybersecurity team helps clients with all aspects of data breach preparation and response. Reach the Cyber team 24/7 by contacting 1-833-63-CYBER or [email protected] . Cipriani & Werner is a multidisciplinary law firm with more than two hundred professionals in eighteen offices serving a global client base.

SOURCE Cipriani & Werner, P.C.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED