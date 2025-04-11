MRO Earns Prestigious 2025 USA TODAY National Top Workplaces Award

MRO Named National Top Workplace for Fourth Consecutive Year

NORRISTOWN, Pa., April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MRO Corp. (MRO ), the leader in clinical data exchange, is proud to announce that it has earned the prestigious 2025 USA TODAY National Top Workplaces award. MRO is a four-time winner, and this year's recognition makes MRO the highest ranked vendor serving the healthcare industry in the USA.

The National Top Workplaces USA TODAY honors organizations with 150 or more employees that have created exceptional, people-first cultures. More than 42,000 organizations were invited to participate this year. Winners are recognized for their commitment to fostering a workplace environment that values employee listening and engagement. USA TODAY showcased the winners online and at the National Awards Summit in Las Vegas.

The winners are determined by authentic employee feedback captured through a confidential survey conducted by Energage , the HR research and technology company behind the Top Workplaces program since 2006. The results are calculated based on employee responses to statements about Workplace Experience Themes, which are proven indicators of high performance.

"Earning a USA TODAY Top Workplaces award is a testament to an organization's credibility and commitment to a people-first culture," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "This award, driven by real employee feedback, is more than just a recognition - it's proof that your employees believe in the organization and its leadership. Job seekers and customers look for this trusted badge of credibility and excellence. It signals a company that values its people, and that kind of culture resonates in today's competitive market."

"We're proud to once again be named one of the best places to work in the nation for the fourth consecutive year," said Shawn Powlick, Chief Human Resources Officer at MRO. "This achievement reflects the dedication and excellence of our entire team. At MRO, we foster a culture that supports professional growth and career advancement while maintaining a positive, dynamic, and engaging work environment."

To see the full 2025 USA TODAY National Top Workplaces lists, visit this link .

About ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage or topworkplaces .

About MRO

MRO is accelerating the exchange of clinical data throughout the healthcare ecosystem on behalf of providers, payers, and users of clinical data. By utilizing industry-leading solutions and incorporating the latest technology, MRO facilitates the efficient management and exchange of clinical data for all stakeholders. With a 23-year legacy, MRO brings a technology-driven mindset built upon a client-first service foundation and a relentless focus on client excellence. For more information on how MRO is empowering healthcare organizations of every type and scale with proven, enterprise-wide clinical data solutions, visit .

Media Contact:

Stephanie Kindlick

MRO

(610) 994-7500, ext. 1353

[email protected]

SOURCE MRO

