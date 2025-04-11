Hartford Foundation Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Scholarship Providing Up To $100,000 For Hartford Public School Students

Unprecedented $20 Million Initiative Aims to Eliminate College Debt, Drive Economic Growth, and Set a New National Model for Student Success

HARTFORD, Conn., April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hartford Foundation for Public Giving today announces the launch of the Greater Futures Scholarship Fun , a pioneering new initiative that provides qualifying Hartford Public School students with up to $100,000 over four years to pursue higher education - without the crushing burden of student debt.

This first-of-its-kind program, developed in partnership with Hartford Promise , marks a bold investment in education, economic mobility, and Greater Hartford's future as part of the Foundation's 100th anniversary initiatives.

The scale of the initiative - the number of students it will support, the size of the financial investment, and the breadth of resources provided - is unlike any other program of its kind in the U.S.

With an initial $20 million investment, the Hartford Foundation will award each qualifying member of the Class of 2025 with $20,000 annually, which paired with Hartford Promise's existing $5,000 annual scholarship award, will provide scholars with up to $25,000 per year - or up to $100,000 over four years.

More than 110 members of the Class of 2025 will receive the scholarship, with plans to expand the program to support as many as 500 students annually.

"Every student deserves the freedom to choose their own future without being held back by financial barriers," said Jay Williams, President and CEO of the Hartford Foundation. "The Greater Futures Scholarship Fund is more than just tuition assistance - it's a comprehensive support system that will change lives, strengthen communities, and serve as a national model for education-driven economic transformation."

A Scholarship Unlike Any Other

In addition to significantly lowering or eliminating student debt for hundreds of future graduates annually, the Greater Futures Scholarship Fund delivers each student up to 10 years of wraparound support through Hartford Promise's highly successful Reaching Forward, Reaching Back program. Services include:



One-on-one coaching for academic and career guidance

Financial assistance for books, laptops, and emergency needs

Mental health support and wellness resources

Soft skills training in time management, professionalism, and resume writing Career development including internships, mock interviews, and networking opportunities.

With a last-dollar scholarship paired with full wraparound support, the program is designed to empower students to excel in their classwork, graduate from college, and continue to develop as leaders in their communities.

Who Qualifies?

The Greater Futures Scholarship Fund is open to all Hartford Public School students who meet the following criteria:



Hartford resident enrolled continuously in Hartford Public Schools since 9th grade.

93% attendance rate or higher throughout high school. 3.0 GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale.

An Investment in Hartford's Future

The impact of student debt extends far beyond individual graduates - it affects families, communities, and the broader economy.

By significantly reducing or eliminating college debt, the Greater Futures Scholarship Fund will empower graduates to buy homes, start families, invest in businesses, and build wealth - without the constraints of student loans.

The new scholarship will also have tangible benefits for the city of Hartford, providing incentives for families to live in the city, send their children to city schools, and remain actively engaged in their educational journey.

"This program is truly transformative - not just for students, but for the entire city of Hartford," said Sivan Hines, M.D., president of Hartford Promise. "It incentivizes families to stay in Hartford, strengthens our local workforce, and sets a new precedent for how philanthropy can drive economic growth."

Join the Movement

As part of its centennial celebration in 2025, the Hartford Foundation has also launched a $10 million fundraising campaign to expand the reach of the Greater Futures Scholarship Fund. Donors and corporate partners are invited to be part of this groundbreaking initiative to ensure that every Hartford student has the freedom to dream, achieve, and succeed.

"This isn't just about college - it's about creating generational change that elevates all Hartford residents," Williams said. "Together, we can break the barriers of college debt, open doors for more employment opportunities, and set a bold new standard for what's possible when philanthropy, higher education, and policy makers work together."

For more information on the Greater Futures Scholarship Fund or to learn how you can support this initiative, visit:

About the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving

The Hartford Foundation for Public Giving is the community foundation for Hartford and 28 surrounding towns. Through partnerships, the Foundation seeks to strengthen communities in Greater Hartford by putting philanthropy in action to dismantle structural racism and achieve equity in social and economic mobility. Made possible by the gifts of generous individuals, families and organizations, the Foundation has awarded grants of more than $1 billion since its founding in 1925. For more information, visit or call 860-548-1888.

About Hartford Promise

Since 2012, Hartford Promise has transformed student success with $5,000 annual scholarships and wraparound support. With one of the highest college graduation rates among first-generation and low-income students in the nation, Hartford Promise sets the standard for innovative, student-centered education solutions.

