KURA SUSHI LAUNCHES NEW KURA RESERVE PLATFORM NATIONWIDE

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Kura Reserve allows us to showcase the craft and creativity of our product development team with ingredients that shine at their seasonal best," said Newton Hoang, Vice President, Head of Marketing at Kura Sushi USA. "It's an opportunity to delight our guests with elevated and memorable food offerings while staying rooted in the authenticity that defines our brand."

The first Kura Reserve menu, available April 11–24, centers on the versatility and richness of bluefin tuna. Premium selections include Otoro, the belly cut known for its intense marbling; Chutoro, a balanced mid-cut with firmer texture; and Akami, deep red in color and the leanest cut. Other highlights include Wasabi Bluefin Tuna Akami, Bluefin Tuna Norimaki and the Bluefin Tuna Trio, which offers all three cuts on a single plating.

Also on the menu is Kumamoto Wagyu, beautifully marbled beef imported from Japan's Kumamoto Prefecture finished with garlic chips, and for dessert a Strawberry Cheesecake Parfait layered with frozen strawberries and strawberry jam over vanilla ice cream and New York cheesecake.

Menu pricing and availability vary by item and location. All Kura Reserve offerings are available for dine-in only while supplies last.

For more information and to find a location near you, visit kurasushi and follow Kura Sushi USA on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok .

About Kura Sushi USA, Inc.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is the largest revolving sushi bar chain stateside renowned for its trailblazing technology-driven eater-tainment experiences and authentic Japanese cuisine with more than 70 locations in 20 states and Washington D.C. Utilizing advanced technology to enhance service speed and accuracy, guests have a wide variety of more than 100 menu items at their fingertips via conveyor belt service. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is dedicated to serving REAL ingredients free of artificial colorings, preservatives, seasonings and sweeteners. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. was established in 2008 as a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc., a Japan-based revolving sushi chain with more than 600 restaurants internationally and 45 years of brand history. For more information and to find a nearby location, please visit kurasushi and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and X .

