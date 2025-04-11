Caputo & Guest Slashes Organic Mushroom Prices To Shield Shoppers From Import Tariffs
"We've invested heavily in expanding our operations so we can offer premium, organic mushrooms at everyday prices-no imports needed," said Jeffery Guest Jr., General Manager, "This move is about food transparency, sustainability, and giving customers more value."
Why It Matters: A Tariff-Proof Alternative to Imported Mushrooms
Many consumers may be unaware that a significant portion of so-called "American" organic mushrooms are actually grown in China or Southeast Asia, then shipped to the U.S. for packaging. In contrast, Caputo & Guest mushrooms are cultivated start-to-finish in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania , known as The Mushroom Capital of the World.
With tariffs and supply chain uncertainty looming, Caputo & Guest's investment in 750,000 square feet of sustainable farming space helps ensure a reliable, transparent, and tariff-proof supply chain. Their mushrooms are certified organic, manure-free, and grown using upcycled materials like oak and poplar sawdust-without any synthetic fertilizers or pesticides.
Fresh. Local. Flavor-Forward.
What sets Caputo & Guest apart?
"We're not just growing mushrooms-we're growing a better food system," said Louis Caputo, COO, "We're here to help retailers elevate their produce aisles and give shoppers the sustainable options they deserve."
Exceptional Flavor – Created with home chefs in mind, every pack includes a QR code linking to original recipes like Lion's Mane "Steak", Wood-Fired Pizza, and Exotic Mushroom Tacos.
Manure-Free & Certified USDA Organic – Grown with a proprietary blend of clean, sustainable inputs.
Local, Sustainable Farms – Full vertical integration means mushrooms are grown, harvested, and packed on-site in Pennsylvania.
Expanded Sliced Varieties – Including popular gourmet mushrooms like Shiitake , King Oyster , and Lion's Mane , ready for sale & easy home prep.
Available Now: A Full Line of Premium Specialty Mushrooms
Caputo & Guest's certified organic lineup includes:
Shiitake (whole or sliced) – America's favorite specialty mushroom.
Lion's Mane (whole or sliced) – Brain-boosting, steak-like, and flavorful.
King Oyster (whole or sliced) – Meaty, versatile, and ideal for grilling.
Pearl Oyster – Nutty, tender, perfect for stir-fries and sautés.
Maitake – Deep, earthy, and packed with savory umami.
Let's Grow Together
Retailers, chefs, and distributors looking to join the mushroom movement are invited to connect with the Caputo & Guest team. Samples, sales materials, and support are available now.
Call: (610) 268-3240 Email: [email protected] Visit:
Media Contact: Louis Caputo, Caputo & Guest, LLC, (610) 268-3240, [email protected]
About Caputo & Guest
Founded in 1977 by Lou Caputo and Herb Guest, Caputo & Guest has grown into a national leader in organic specialty mushrooms. From humble beginnings to one of the country's top growers, their mission remains simple: deliver unmatched quality with integrity, sustainability, and flavor at the core.
