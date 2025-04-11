Hexagon Composites ASA: Notice Of Annual General Meeting 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
OSLO, Norway, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Hexagon Composites ASA (OSE: HEX) will be held on 5 May 2025 at 13:00 CEST at the company's offices in Korsegata 4B, Aalesund, Norway.
Please find attached the notice of the Annual General Meeting with attendance/proxy forms and the Board of Directors' proposed resolutions for the Annual General Meeting. All documents related to the Annual General Meeting are available at .
For more information:
Ingrid Aarsnes, VP ESG & Corporate Compliance, Hexagon Composites ASA
Email: [email protected]
About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility and industrial applications.
Learn more at and follow @HexagonASA on LinkedIn.
This information was brought to you by Cision
,c4135010
The following files are available for download:
|
|
HEX_Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN11042025003732001241ID1109418481
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment