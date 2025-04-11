Hexagon Composites ASA: Notice Of Annual General Meeting 2025

OSLO, Norway, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Hexagon Composites ASA (OSE: HEX) will be held on 5 May 2025 at 13:00 CEST at the company's offices in Korsegata 4B, Aalesund, Norway.

Please find attached the notice of the Annual General Meeting with attendance/proxy forms and the Board of Directors' proposed resolutions for the Annual General Meeting. All documents related to the Annual General Meeting are available at .

For more information:

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP ESG & Corporate Compliance, Hexagon Composites ASA

Email: [email protected]

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility and industrial applications.

Learn more at and follow @HexagonASA on LinkedIn.

