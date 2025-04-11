Patriot Insurance Company Names Cross Insurance 2024 Multiline Agency Of The Year

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Cross Insurance has been a valuable partner for many years," shares Patriot Insurance Company President and Chief Operating Officer Lincoln Merrill, Jr. "It is an honor to be able to recognize our partnership while celebrating their continued efforts to deliver superior insurance. Congratulations to Cross Insurance for their recognition as our Multiline Agency of the Year!"

The results achieved by the team at Cross Insurance in 2024 helped the agency become one of the most successful among Patriot Insurance Company's more than 115 independent agencies.

"Everyone at Cross Insurance is extremely proud to be recognized for this honor, and we thank Patriot Insurance Company for being an integral part of our success," shares Cross Insurance Chairman Royce Cross.

Cross Insurance has been licensed with Patriot Insurance Company since 2002 and is recognized as one of the carrier's Premier independent insurance agency partners.

To learn more about Patriot Insurance Company, visit patriotinsuranceco. For more information on Cross Insurance visit, crossagency.

About Patriot Insurance Company

For nearly 60 years, Patriot Insurance Company, based in Yarmouth, Maine, has provided peace of mind and protection to New Englanders. We pride ourselves on working exclusively with local, independent agents who can give our customers the personal guidance they deserve for their business, home, auto, and life insurance, as well as surety bond needs. Since 2007, we have partnered with Frankenmuth Insurance, a longstanding company founded in Michigan in 1868. We're a company that cares and stands true to our word. It's why we've earned an exceptional reputation for our claims service and an AM Best rating of A (Excellent), underscoring our financial strength. To learn more, visit us online at patriotinsuranceco.

About Cross Insurance

Founded in 1954, Cross Insurance has grown from a small, family-owned and operated insurance agency based in Bangor, Maine, into one of the largest insurance providers in the Northeast. Still family-owned and operated, Cross Insurance provides an extensive range of insurance products including personal and commercial insurance lines, employee benefits, surety bonds, comprehensive risk management services, and specialized products focused on higher education and high net worth needs. For more information about Cross Insurance, please visit .

Contact: Abbe Adair

989-652-6121, ext. 2260

[email protected]

SOURCE Patriot Insurance Company