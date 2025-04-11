Asia Broadband Opens Second Registration To Non-Shareholders And Media For Plant Tours Of Its Gold And Silver Ore Processing Facility Beginning May 12Th In Etzatlan, Mexico

AABB now invites all non-shareholders and media interested in the plant tour to submit their information to ... with the subject line Plant Tour.

The required information from each non-shareholder to qualify for the selection is full name and a brief description outlining the reason for the plant visit. For Media, submit your full name, media affiliation, position and reason for the plant visit. For those selected, the Company will require their identification and other information for the helicopter transportation to the facility.

The random selection process will be completed on April 16th and the Company will email the tour seat winners specifying their tour reservation date to allow them to make their own travel arrangements. The Company will have the transportation booked from the city to the plant for each winner on their reservation date. The tour will be approximately 3 hours round trip departing from the Andares area in the city of Zapopan. Tour participants would most conveniently arrange their flights to the Guadalajara airport and hotel accommodations in or near the departing area.



About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production of precious metals and the accumulation of physical gold holdings. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate the expansion of precious metals property holdings and production in Mexico. The Company's industry and business integration in Mexico and its asset diversification are unique strengths of AABB that differentiate it from other companies and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has a digital assets business segment with its AABBG mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its own proprietary AABB Wallet and the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club and Shorts Rascal Club Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collections. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies and digital asset developers.