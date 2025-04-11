Blue Star Families Launches New Chapter In North Carolina To Serve More Than 240,000 Local Military Families

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Greater Fayetteville Region Chapter supported by CSX, craig newmark philanthropies, and Peter Bloom

FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Star Families, the nation's largest military and veteran family support organization, continues its chapter expansion strategy by launching its newest location today in North Carolina, the fourth largest military-populated state. The new Greater Fayetteville Region Chapter will work to support nearly 250,000 local military members and their families, as well as North Carolina's 620,000+ veterans. The chapter will create and utilize resources to connect military and veteran families with their civilian neighbors, in partnership with CSX, craig newmark philanthropies, and Peter Bloom.

As the 13th Blue Star Families Chapter nationwide and the 10th chapter sponsored by CSX, this expansion is a key part of the organization's broader mission to empower military and veteran families by fostering strong, supportive communities.

The opening of the chapter comes at a critical time to support military families. While 45% of Americans believe the public truly supports military families' sacrifices, just 19% of active-duty families agree, according to Blue Star Families' recent Military Family Lifestyle Survey .

“Now more than ever - Americans are relying on military families in the Fayetteville area. We need to have their backs, so we are thrilled to continue to expand our efforts in support of military families in North Carolina,” said Blue Star Families CEO Kathy Roth-Douquet .“Building these local chapters so military families can feel supported is so important in helping them overcome challenges and thrive. Thanks to the generosity of CSX, Peter Bloom, and Craig Newmark - we can provide the Fayetteville military community with opportunities so they can build connections and feel empowered.”

“Our partnership with Blue Star Families strengthens our connection with our nation's heroes as well as their families' connections with their civilian neighbors,” said Bryan Tucker, vice president of stakeholder engagement and sustainability at CSX .“Service is a big part of CSX's culture, and nearly one in five of our employees have served in some capacity. It is a great honor to launch our 10th chapter with Blue Star Families as we deliver important resources and opportunities to Fayetteville military families.”

This new chapter will serve Fayetteville and the surrounding areas of Cumberland County, as well as the six adjoining counties: Harnett, Hoke, Bladen, Moore, Robeson, and Sampson. It will bring in-person support, addressing challenges like food and economic insecurity, spouse career growth, and caregiver support, and will bridge the military-civilian divide. For two years, CSX has committed $2 million annually to support 10 chapters along the East Coast, underscoring their dedication to supporting those who serve and their families.

“Military families are the backbone of our nation's defense, but they often face unique challenges that can impact their well-being and stability,” said Tate Johnson, Executive Director of the Greater Fayetteville Region Chapter .“With this new chapter, we are committed to ensuring that every military family in the region feels supported, connected, and empowered to thrive.”

The launch of the Greater Fayetteville Region Chapter is part of Blue Star Families' larger national expansion strategy, ensuring more military families have access to essential resources and a sense of belonging in their communities. With continued investment and partnerships, the organization plans to enhance its programs, expand its reach, and deepen its impact in military-dense regions across the country.



About Blue Star Families

​​Blue Star Families (BSF) is the nation's largest military and veteran family support organization. Its research-driven approach builds strong communities with a focus on human-centered design and innovative solutions. A“blue star family” is the family of a currently serving military member, including active duty, National Guard, reserve forces, and those transitioning out of service. Since its founding in 2009, BSF has delivered more than $336 million in benefits and impacts more than 1.5 million people annually through an expansive network of chapters and outposts. For more information, click here .

