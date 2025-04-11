Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Major Shareholder Notification


2025-04-11 08:16:08
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Copenhagen Airports A/S ("CPH") hereby announces that the company, in accordance with § 38, subsection 1 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, has received the attached major shareholder announcement from Ontario Limited regarding Ontario Limited's and Elevenmoront Corp.'s indirect sale of shares in Copenhagen Airports A/S.


COPENHAGEN AIRPORTS A/S

P.O. Box 74

Lufthavnsboulevarden 6

DK-2770 Kastrup


Contact:

Lars Nørby Johansen

Chairman of the Board of Directors


Telephone: +45 32313231

E-mail: ...

CVR no. 14 70 72 04

Attachment

  • 01. OTPP s38 DCMA Notification (Final)

