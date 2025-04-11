Hvacredu Launches Free National HVACR Career Exploration Program For High School Students

High school students engage in hands-on, technology-driven learning-ideal candidates for HVACRedu's free 102-hour online HVACR career exploration program.

- Chris Compton, CMHE, CMS, CEO & Founder - HVACReduHERON, MT, MT, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HVACRedu , a national leader in online HVACR education, is proud to announce the launch of its Free National High School HVACR Career Exploration Program-a self-paced, 102-hour online course designed to introduce high school students to the world of Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration (HVACR).Developed specifically for high school learners, this free online program gives students a no-cost, accessible opportunity to explore the skilled trades and understand the career potential within the HVACR industry.“We created this program to help high school students discover a meaningful, hands-on career path that's often overlooked,” said Chris Compton, Founder, CEO, CMS, CMHE of HVACRedu.“HVACR offers strong earning potential, job security, and continuous growth-all without the burden of college debt.”🛠️ Program Highlights:.. 16 online, self-developed modules – No 3rd-party content.. Topics include: HVACR fundamentals, refrigeration, boilers, CO2 systems, digital controls, and more.. Built-in assessments – Each module includes its own exam.. HVACR Career Map – Helps students visualize career pathways.. Flexible delivery – Entirely self-paced and accessible from any internet-enabled device🎯 Who It's For:.. High school juniors and seniors.. Students in Career & Technical Education (CTE) programs.. Virtual academies and homeschool networks💡 Why It Matters:HVACR is a critical, high-demand field that powers the infrastructure of modern life-from hospitals and schools to grocery stores and data centers. As industries face a growing shortage of skilled technicians, HVACRedu's program aims to expose students to these opportunities early and encourage them to consider careers in HVACR, sustainability, and building systems technology.📩 Program Enrollment & Details :Students, educators, and families can learn more and enroll for free at:👉 /national-high-school-program/Schools and organizations interested in sharing this opportunity can request flyers, digital assets, and partnership information by contacting Chris Compton at ....About HVACReduFounded in 1997, HVACRedu is a pioneer in online HVACR education, serving students, technicians, and professionals nationwide. With a mission to make learning accessible and career-relevant, HVACRedu offers accredited, high-quality training programs aligned with industry standards. The company is recognized for innovation in HVACR workforce development and continues to lead in virtual, competency-based education.

