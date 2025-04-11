Nview Medical Marks 500+ Surgeries, Calls On Community To Fuel Next Stage Of Expansion And Innovation

nView's technology, trusted by top hospitals

nView medical hits 500 surgery milestone, opens crowdfunding campaign to accelerate growth

- Cristian AtriaSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- nView medical , a pioneer in AI-powered, low-dose 3D imaging technology for surgery, is thrilled to announce it has successfully surpassed 500 surgeries and is launching a community crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine. This move opens an exciting opportunity for supporters, healthcare professionals, patients and technology enthusiasts to invest in and share nView medical's vision for transforming surgery.“We're committed to advancing surgical accuracy.” says Cristian Atria, founder and CEO.“Now, for the first time, anyone can be part of this journey, helping us expand access to AI-powered low-dose 3D imaging technology.”True precision in surgical procedures are the next frontier in surgery. nView medical's solution provides quick, low-radiation 3D images that integrates seamlessly with emerging guidance and AI technologies. By solving longstanding challenges - such as slow imaging times, high radiation exposure and technology integration - nView medical aims to positively impact patient outcomes and redefine the standard of care.“I still vividly remember our first surgery using our system,” Atria adds, reflecting on the moment he realized the real-world impact the technology could have.“That experience reinforced our mission and reminded me why we started this venture. Now that we have surpassed 500 surgeries with the nView s1, it feels that our mission is becoming a reality!".Join the Crowd! By choosing a community crowdfunding approach, nView medical welcomes a broader audience of supporters who believe in its mission. The open, transparent process allows anyone to become part of the company's growth story, sharing both the risks and the rewards of its advancements in healthcare.Ready to invest?Visit nView medical's campaign at:This Reg CF offering is made available through StartEngine Primary, LLC. Investing involves risk, including possible loss of capital. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of your entire investment.

Cristian Atria

nView medical

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.