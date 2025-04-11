Made In The USA: Kaliber Motors Commitment To Domestic Production

The Kaliber Panther: To be Sourced and Built in the USA with Pride!

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kaliber Motors is proud to announce its commitment to domestic manufacturing by sourcing 90% of its automotive components from U.S. suppliers and guaranteeing 100% of its vehicle final assembly takes place on American soil. This strategic initiative begins with our flagship vehicle, the fully electric Kaliber Panther walk-in delivery truck, which integrates state-of-the-art AI technology to enhance operational efficiency, prioritize safety, and advance the delivery experience. It reaffirms our unwavering dedication to American jobs, strengthens domestic production, and reinforces our nation's industrial landscape.By prioritizing American-made components and manufacturing, Kaliber Motors proactively mitigates the impact of fluctuating trade tariffs and policies. This approach safeguards our production process from potential disruptions, ensuring customers continue to receive high-quality, American-made vehicles at competitive prices."We are incredibly proud to source the majority of our components domestically," said Steven Braido, CEO of Kaliber Motors. "This focus on American manufacturing not only strengthens the economy but also safeguards us from potential disruptions caused by tariffs and shifting trade policies. The Kaliber Panther is more than just a cutting-edge electric vehicle-it's a testament to American innovation, ingenuity, and resilience."Availability and Pricing-The Kaliber Panther is available for pre-order through the Kaliber Motors website:-Pricing starts at USD $108,000, with full details on performance specifications and customization options available.Crowdsourcing Investment for the Kaliber Panther PrototypeIn an innovative move, Kaliber Motors is crowdsourcing investments to fund the development and construction of the Kaliber Panther prototype. This initiative allows passionate supporters and early investors to contribute to the future of AI-driven, sustainable commercial transportation, from the ground up. The crowdsourcing approach enables Kaliber Motors to accelerate Panther's development while fostering a community of forward-thinking investors aligned with the vision of a cleaner, more exciting future for transportation."We are thrilled to offer this opportunity for our supporters to directly shape the future of Kaliber Motors," said Steven Braido, CEO of Kaliber Motors. "By crowdsourcing funds for the Panther prototype, we're inviting investors and enthusiasts to join us on the journey as we create a vehicle that will redefine electric and AI-powered performance. It's about building something truly special with the people who believe in it from the start."Early investors can take advantage of exclusive perks, including bonus shares being offered. Additional details on the crowdfunding campaign are available here:For important disclosures, please visit:About Kaliber MotorsKaliber Motors is an electric vehicle manufacturer committed to revolutionizing transportation through sustainable, high-performance vehicles. By integrating cutting-edge technology, American-made components, and luxury design, Kaliber Motors is redefining industry standards for commercial vehicles while accelerating toward a cleaner, greener future.The launch of the Kaliber Panther marks a major milestone in the company's pursuit of innovation, uncompromising performance, and sustainability-setting new benchmarks for the future of electric mobility.For more information about Kaliber Motors and its electric commercial vehicles, visit us at:Forward Looking Statement: As Kaliber Motors looks ahead, we are excited about future opportunities and remain committed to the pursuit of excellence and delivering value to our customers and stakeholders. Any statements contained in this press release that are not of historical fact, including but not limited to statements regarding anticipated performance, specifications, and future capabilities, shall be considered forward-looking statements. These statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including but not limited to deviations in performance, specifications, and other factors beyond our control.Contact Us:

