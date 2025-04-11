We Are One Team, Singling Out Onana Would Be Ridiculous: Zirkee Defends Horror Show Vs Lyon

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Hours after Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana engaged in an exchange of words with former United midfielder and current Lyon stalwart Nemanja Matic for calling him the worst goalkeeper in the club's modern history, the Cameroonian goalie produced a disasterclass which resulted in a 2-2 draw in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final.

Onana's first mistake allowed Thiago Almada's crossed free-kick to somehow find its way in at the far post. The second, in the last moments of added time, Onana spilled a shot he really ought to have held and Lyon's young prodigy Rayan Cherki tapped in the equaliser. At that point, United were leading through Joshua Zirkzee's 87th-minute header, which followed Leny Yoro's equaliser.

Zirkzee defended his teammate and confirmed he still has the team's backing.

“We're one team, so we're not going to take someone out for making mistakes. That's ridiculous. To draw in this way is always a little bit, I don't want to say frustrating, but it hurts for it to go this way. But we just have to focus on the next game and that's Newcastle away. And then we all know what we have to do when we face Lyon again at home next week,” Zirkzee was quoted as saying by English newspaper Daily Mail.

With United dwindling to 14th place in the Premier League, the Europa League remains their only hope of qualifying for European competitions next season as the winner of the tournament automatically qualifies for the UEFA Champions League.

Zirkzee remains confident that United still have the better chance of qualifying for the next round, with the second leg slated to be played at Old Trafford next week.

“We have to win it, we all know that. There's no way around that. It's the only thing we have to do. I'm sure with the full support of the stadium it's going to be difficult for them and easier for us, but they're a great team, let's not forget that. It's not going to be easy but we all want to win, we have to win, so we'll see,” Zirkzee added.