Alat Free Economic Zone's Working Group Holds Second Meeting

The second meeting of the Working Group established in connection with the Alat Free Economic Zone was held, Azernews reports.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Economy and Head of the Working Group Mikayil Jabbarov, Valeh Alekperov, Chairman of the Board of the Authorized Body of the Alat Free Economic Zone, as well as senior officials from relevant state institutions.

The meeting highlighted significant achievements in line with the country's industrialization policy, where modern industrial facilities have been established, and progressive mechanisms to develop the non-oil and gas sector have been successfully implemented. It was emphasized that the rapid establishment of the Alat Free Economic Zone, which is crucial for the diversification of the economy, and its readiness for investors, is of paramount importance. The Zone is expected to become one of the key drivers of the country's economy.

The primary goals include attracting investors offering services through innovative technologies, ensuring collaboration between these investors and Azerbaijani companies, contributing to economic growth, and creating new job opportunities.

It was noted that the favorable conditions and incentives offered in the Alat Free Economic Zone are increasing investor interest. In addition to bringing significant economic dividends to Azerbaijan, the Economic Zone will further strengthen the country's regional positions. Azerbaijan's strategic importance will also grow within international transport corridors such as the East-West, North-South, and Central Corridors.

The meeting also discussed ongoing projects in the region, the development of sustainable infrastructure and utilities for the effective operations of investors, and the progress of work on the construction of a cargo airport, along with the next steps.