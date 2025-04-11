Qatar Culture Days Kick Off In Azerbaijan With Spectacular Opening

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State of Qatar continue to flourish based on mutual trust and respect between the leaders of both countries, Azernews reports.

This partnership covers many areas like culture, education, and economy, showing a dedication to improving cooperation and cultural ties.

The launch of Qatar Cultural Days in Azerbaijan is a significant example, highlighting Qatari culture and promoting exchanges between the two nations.

Through this cultural initiative, both nations are poised to enrich their shared experiences and celebrate their unique heritage.

The official opening ceremony of the Qatar Culture Days has taken place at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

This event aims to demonstrate the rich cultural heritage of Qatar, featuring diverse pavilions set up in the Seaside National Park.

Attendees explored exquisite examples of traditional Qatari national costumes, cuisine, music, weaving, and calligraphy.

The opening day's festivities included a magnificent concert program with performances by renowned Qatari musicians and artistic collectives.

The ceremony was attended by Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli and Qatari Minister of Culture Abdulrahman bin Hamad bin Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, along with diplomats, cultural figures, and other esteemed guests.

Throughout the Qatar Culture Days, which are set to run from April 10 to 13, various exhibitions, concert programs, and discussion platforms will take place, aimed at further strengthening the cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Qatar. These events will create new opportunities for collaboration across the fields of art and literature.

It is noteworthy that the Days of Qatar Culture were previously held in Azerbaijan in June 2009, marking a significant moment in cultural exchange between the two nations.

Looking ahead, the Days of Azerbaijani Culture were celebrated in Doha, Qatar, in February 2024, showcasing the vibrant essence of Azerbaijani art and heritage in a friendly and welcoming environment.

Strengthening diplomatic and cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Qatar

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Qatar were officially established on September 14, 1994. In 2007, both countries took a significant step forward by opening their respective embassies.

A notable advancement in their bilateral cooperation occurred in 2016 with the formation of a Joint Economic, Trade, and Technical Intergovernmental Commission. This commission convened for its first meeting in Azerbaijan on January 31, 2017. The second meeting was held in Doha on February 20, 2019.

Earlier, on November 30, 2004, an important "Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Culture and Art" was signed in Doha, laying the groundwork for cultural exchanges between the two nations.

The inaugural Qatar Culture Days in Azerbaijan took place from June 6 to 11, 2009, featuring a delegation of 58 members, including prominent artists and cultural figures, led by Mubarak bin Nasser Al-Khalifa, Secretary-General of Qatar's National Council for Culture, Arts, and Heritage.

In a reciprocal gesture, Azerbaijan's first Culture Days in Qatar were celebrated from June 1 to 4, 2010, with around 150 Azerbaijani representatives participating.

During this festive occasion, attendees enjoyed performances by the Group of Musical Instruments, the State Dancing Group, and an opera rendition of "Leyli and Majnun" presented by artists from the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.