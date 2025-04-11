Azerbaijan, Moldova Deepen Ties With New Energy And Veterinary Agreements

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Two significant Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between Azerbaijan and Moldova today during the 6th session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, held in Baku, Azernews reports.

The first agreement was signed between the State Agency on Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and the National Sustainable Energy Center under the Ministry of Energy of Moldova. The memorandum aims to promote cooperation in the field of renewable energy.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, which reported the signing, the document was endorsed by Minister Majnun Mammadov, who co-chairs the Intergovernmental Commission from the Azerbaijani side.

This MoU sets the framework for:



Expanding the exchange of experience in the energy sector,

Advancing the use of renewable energy sources,

Enhancing collaboration on research initiatives, Developing innovative solutions and renewable energy technologies.

In addition to the energy agreement, another MoU on veterinary cooperation was signed between the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan and the National Food Safety Agency of Moldova.

This second memorandum aims to strengthen mutual cooperation in veterinary services and was also signed during the same commission meeting in Baku.

These agreements mark an important step forward in the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Moldova, emphasizing shared goals in sustainable development, food security, and renewable energy innovation.