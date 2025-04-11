Lithuania To Allocate EUR 20M To Buy Ammunition For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Lithuania intends to allocate an additional EUR 20 million for the procurement of ammunition for Ukraine.

Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovile Sakaliene said this ahead of a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at NATO headquarters, according to Ukrinform.

"Lithuania intends to allocate an additional EUR 20 million for ammunition procurement, as this is one of the things Ukraine urgently needs right now," she told journalists.

The minister stressed that it is essential not only to maintain but to intensify and expand support for Ukraine. "The summer may prove very difficult, and that's why we must accelerate our assistance -- moving up the timeline for deliveries rather than delaying them," Sakaliene added.

Speaking about the "Coalition of the Willing," she emphasized the importance of strengthening and reorganizing the Ukrainian military, noting that Ukraine's primary and most vital security guarantee is its own capacity to fight -- its Armed Forces' ability to ensure that Russia sees no opportunity for further advances.