Ukraine Reports Increased Enemy Air Activity In Kharkiv Region

Ukraine's Defense Forces have reported increased enemy air activity in the Kharkiv sector.

Pavlo Shamshyn, spokesperson for the Kharkiv Operational and Tactical Group of Forces, stated this on Ukrainian television, according to Ukrinform.

"Although the situation in the Kharkiv sector has not changed significantly in recent days, it remains complex. We are observing increased enemy air activity," Shamshyn said.

He reported that since April 4, Russian forces have dropped 35 guided aerial bombs in this sector.

"This represents a considerable increase compared to February and March," he added.

Shamshyn specified that over the past 24 hours, Russian troops dropped guided bombs near the settlements of Kozacha Lopan and Udy. He also noted that the enemy continues attempts to push Ukrainian forces out of Vovchansk, with four enemy assaults recorded in the city within the last day.

Earlier reports said that 148 combat engagements were recorded between Ukrainian and Russian forces across the front line on April 10.