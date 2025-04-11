Top TTP Commander Killed In Lower Dir Terror Plot Foiled In Charsadda, Three Arrested

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Security forces killed two terrorists belonging to a proscribed organization during an intelligence-based operation in Timergara, Lower Dir, on Thursday. Among those neutralized was Hafizullah alias Kochawan, a highly wanted terrorist commander, the military's media wing ISPR said.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was launched based on credible intelligence. Hafizullah had long been on the radar of law enforcement agencies and was involved in multiple attacks on security forces and civilians. The government had announced a bounty of Rs. 10 million for information leading to his capture or death.

In a separate incident, police foiled a major terror plot in the Umarzai area of Charsadda by arresting three suspected terrorists. The arrested individuals were allegedly planning a sabotage operation and were found in possession of two rocket launcher shells, two cartridges, 18 feet of primacord, and nearly two kilograms of ball bearings - all materials commonly used in explosive devices.

The suspects were identified as Muhammad Ishaq, Masal Khan alias Amir Sahib, and Ubaidullah. Police officials confirmed that further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, in Mardan, a police team from Hoti police station raided the hideout of a known drug dealer. The suspect opened fire on the raiding party, injuring two officers who were immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Police returned fire, killing the suspect on the spot. Authorities revealed that the deceased was involved in multiple cases related to narcotics and other criminal activities.