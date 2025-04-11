403
Kuwait Crown Prince's Representative Meets UNRWA Commissioner General
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANTALYA, Turkiye, April 11 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the Foreign Minister Ali Abdullah Al-Yahya met on Friday with UN Under-Secretary General and UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini.
The meeting was on the sidelines the fourth Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF 2025), which kicked off on Friday in Turkiye.
During the meeting, they discussed latest regional and international developments, stressing the importance of developing bilateral cooperation and intensifying constructive dialogue to address challenges and enhance the foundations of development and stability. (end)
