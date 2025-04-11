America Mortgages Introduces Commercial Real Estate Loans For Non U.S. Residents

Global investors now have direct access to U.S. Commercial Real Estate

Investors can now access competitive U.S. commercial real estate financing, regardless of their passport.

- Lance Langenhoven, Head of Commercial LendingSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- America Mortgages has launched a new commercial real estate mortgage loan program designed specifically for international investors and U.S. expats. The program offers financing for U.S. commercial properties without requiring a U.S. credit score or domestic income documentation.Securing U.S. commercial real estate financing has traditionally been difficult for foreign investors due to requirements like U.S. credit history and proof of U.S. income. This new program addresses those challenges by focusing on the property's income potential and the investor's global financial position.“We've built this program to evaluate each deal on its own merit, without relying on U.S. based financial records,” said Lance Langenhoven, Head of Commercial Lending.“It's a solution for qualified international investors who want direct access to U.S. commercial real estate.”New Commercial Real Estate Loan Program Highlights:- Loan amounts from $1 million to $250 million- No U.S. credit score required- Available in all 50 U.S. states- Loan types: Bridge, Mezzanine, Conventional Term Loans- Interest-only payments available- Each loan tailored to the investor's strategy and goalsProgram Features:- Alternative Documentation: Accepts international financial statements and tax filings- Attractive Rates: Competitive interest rates designed for global investors- Reasonable Entry Point: Typical down payments of 30–35%, potentially lower for strong assets- Eligible Property Types: Multifamily, retail, self-storage, medical office, and industrial or warehouse spacesAll loans are available to non-resident investors, and most properties can be managed remotely with local partners.America Mortgages recently hosted a webinar with Lance Langenhoven, Head of Commercial Lending, covering market strategies and common questions from international investors.Watch the webinarAbout America MortgagesAmerica Mortgages is the global leader in providing U.S. real estate financing solutions to international and expat investors. With a focus on transparency, speed, and customer service, the company specializes in delivering mortgage products tailored to the unique requirements of non-resident and overseas clients.For more information on America Mortgages' bridging loan solutions and how they can help you unlock high-value real estate opportunities in the United States, please schedule a call with one of the U.S. Loan Specialists available 24/7.For continued updates and support, visit .

Lance Langenhoven

America Mortgages

+1 832-483-8655

...

Investing & Financing U.S. Commercial Real Estate While Living Overseas

