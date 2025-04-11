MENAFN - PR Newswire) Carol's Daughter's Love Delivered is expanding access to doula care with a new round of doula grants. Current pregnant or postpartum families in cities including New York City, Miami, Los Angeles, Atlanta, New Orleans, and Washington, D.Care encouraged to apply for pro bono doula services through the grant program

CAROL'S DAUGHTER CELEBRATES 5 YEARS OF CHAMPIONING BLACK MATERNAL HEALTH WITH EXPANDED LOVE DELIVERED INITIATIVE

According to the CDC, overall maternal mortality rates have been decreasing in the United States, yet Black women remain disproportionately impacted by maternal mortality and morbidity. Black women were found to be more than twice as likely to experience severe pregnancy-related complications and more than 3.4x as likely to die compared to white women .

"In Love Delivered we remain committed to Black maternal health equity and are working to provide full access and maternal health education and equitable support to every Black birthing person before, during and after birth," said Lisa Price , President and founder of Carol's Daughter . "As we enter our fifth year, I am proud of what we've accomplished and more committed than ever to ensuring that Black birthing people feel seen, heard, and importantly, valued."

To date, the Love Delivered initiative, in partnership with the Mama Glow Foundation, has engaged nearly 500,000 people through events, grants, and education, funded doula support for over 120 births, and reached nearly 10 billion people through digital advocacy efforts.

"It warms my heart that we have touched so many lives through this partnership. We've created a blueprint and have led the charge in advocating for improved maternal health. We are not only ensuring Black women have access to free doula support, but also creating additional pathways for doulas to make a thriving wage as birth professionals," said Latham Thomas , founder of the Mama Glow Foundation. "Together, we've modeled how advocacy, education, and service can come together to inspire new standards of care for Black birthing people nationwide."

In honor of this year's Black Maternal Health Week (April 11-17), Mama Glow will host a webinar on April 16 at 6:30 PM ET , titled Mama Glow Webinar: Black Maternal Health Week - Bumping While Black: Navigating Perinatal Wellness & Advocacy, sponsored by Carol's Daughter. Featured panelists include Latham Thomas (Mama Glow), Dr. Rhonia Brooks, MD, FACOG, Vanessa Williams Jones, MS, RD, LD and Georbina DaRosa, LMSW . This year's Black Maternal Health Week theme is "Healing Legacies: Strengthening Black Maternal Health Through Collective Action and Advocacy," and highlights the leadership of Black-led perinatal, maternal, and reproductive health organizations in advancing systemic change and fostering community healing." Registration is available HERE.

Carol's Daughter also continues its impactful collaboration with NewYork-Presbyterian's Dalio Center for Health Justice to support the needs of obstetric and pediatric patients. After a successful pilot offering hair kits for patients with curly, coily, and tightly textured hair at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in 2021, the initiative has expanded to include multiple campuses in the academic healthcare system. To date, Carol's Daughter has distributed over 30,000 hair care products to NewYork-Presbyterian patients and community members.

In partnership with longtime retailer partner CVS, Carol's Daughter will continue raising awareness for the Mama Glow Foundation's mission to improve the maternal health experience with in store displays highlighting the program in more than 2000 doors.

About Carol's Daughter

In 1993, encouraged by my mother, Carol, I began creating high-quality products made with love in my Brooklyn kitchen. As family and friends experienced how these products transformed their hair and skin, I knew that I was onto something good. I needed a name for my company, so I made a list of everything I was and everything I wanted to be, and I realized that the most special thing that I am is Lisa, Carol's Daughter.

- Lisa Price, Carol's Daughter Founder

About The Mama Glow Foundation

The Mama Glow Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit committed to advancing reproductive justice and birth equity through education, advocacy, and the arts as well as research and scholarship. The foundation strives to improve maternal health outcomes in 3 primary ways: Providing educational scholarships to aspiring doulas and midwives, engaging in robust workforce and professional development pathways for doulas to provide expanded doula care for vulnerable populations, and working with educational partners and engaging in research and advocacy.

