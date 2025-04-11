Copenhagen, 11 April 2025

No. 25/2025

Results of the Annual General Meeting of ISS A/S

Today, ISS A/S (the“Company”), held its Annual General Meeting at ISS World Services A/S, Buddingevej 197, DK-2860 Søborg, Denmark.

Resolutions adopted at the Annual General Meeting



The Annual Report for 2024 as well as its proposed distribution of profit for 2024 with a dividend of DKK 3.1 per share of nominally DKK 1.

Discharge of liability to members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Group Management Board.

Approval of the Remuneration Report for 2024 (advisory vote). Approval of remuneration to the Board of Directors for 2025 in accordance with the proposal by the Board of Directors.

Elections



Re-election of Niels Smedegaard, Lars Petersson, Kelly L. Kuhn, Ben Stevens, Reshma Ramachandran and Henriette Hallberg Thygesen as members of the Board of Directors.

Election of Jens Bjørn Andersen and Henrik Lind as new members of the Board of Directors. Re-election of PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as the Company's auditor in respect of statutory financial and sustainability reporting in accordance with the recommendation from the Audit and Risk Committee.

Proposals adopted at the Annual General Meeting



Authorisation to the Board of Directors in the period until the annual general meeting in 2026 to approve the Company's acquisition of treasury shares, on one or more occasions, with a total nominal value of up to 15% of the share capital of the Company, subject to the Company's holding of treasury shares after such acquisition not exceeding 15% of the Company's share capital. Reduction of the Company's share capital from nominally DKK 185,668,226 to nominally DKK 174,200,000 by cancellation of own shares. The updated Articles of Association will be made public after expiry of the creditors' notification period when the capital decrease is completed.

Constitution of the Board of Directors

After the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors constituted itself by electing Niels Smedegaard as Chair of the Board of Directors and Jens Bjørn Andersen as Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors.

For investor enquiries

Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 53 53 87 25



For media enquiries

Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 41 76 19 89

ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call"placemakers". In 2024, Group revenue was DKK 83.7 billion.





