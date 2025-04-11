IDEX Biometrics ASA: Extraordinary General Meeting Held On 11 April 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IDEX Biometrics ASA held an extraordinary general meeting on 11 April 2025. 268,077,252 million shares or 32.24 % of the capital was represented at the meeting.

All resolutions were passed as proposed in the notice of the meeting, including the share capital reduction and the share consolidation, with an update as regards to the dates in item 5 on the agenda regarding the Subsequent offering and the date of the share consolidation in item 8 on the agenda. The share consolidation of a hundred shares into one is expected to take effect on or about 11 June 2025.

Following the share capital reduction and the issuance of new shares in the share capital increase, the company's share capital will be NOK 38,315,942.32, divided into 3,831,594,232 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.01.

The minutes of the meeting will be available at the company's web site ( ) in due course.

For further information:

Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations, Tel: +47 91800186

Kristian Flaten, CFO, Tel: +47 95092322

E-mail: ...

About IDEX Biometrics:

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit

About this notice:

This notice was published by Kristian Flaten, CFO in IDEX Biometrics ASA, on 11 April 2025 at 13:35 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA.cThis information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-12 and Euronext Oslo Børs' rule book.