ISL Final: Powerhouse Mohun Bagan Take On Spirited Bengaluru With Cup On The Line

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 11 (IANS) Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) will face Bengaluru FC in the final of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 in a blockbuster winner-takes-all clash befitting of a much-awaited title clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) on Saturday (April 12). MBSG are the League Shield Winners, whereas Bengaluru FC finished third in the standings and then cruised past the challenges that fronted them in the Eliminator and semifinal to make it to the summit clash.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference in Kolkata ahead of the final, Mohun Bagan Super Giant Head Coach Jose Molina stressed the importance of looking forward and not worrying about the past.“I don't care about what happened in the past. I am trying to do my best for Mohun Bagan Super Giant. We did well to win the League Shield, and we are motivated to win the ISL Cup too. I don't need extra motivation from the fact that we lost the final last year. We are already motivated enough.”

It is the fourth ISL finals appearance for BFC in just 8 seasons, while MBSG have become the first team to reach this stage three successive times. This fixture is an encore of the ISL 2022-23 showdown, when both these sides clashed in the season finale, with the Kolkata-based team emerging triumphant via penalties in a very tight contest.

Bengaluru FC Head Coach Gerard Zaragoza, who showed exemplary camaraderie by helping translate a question for his counterpart Molina, was chuffed about playing the big final in Kolkata.“We are very motivated for the finals and excited for the game. Everything is fine. We are confident and Kolkata is almost like our second home because we were here for the Durand Cup. We had a good playoff and we are looking forward to the grand finale.”

His sentiment was echoed by BFC goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who spoke fondly about his long association with the city.

“As you know, my journey as a professional footballer started here, and I was very lucky to be getting opportunities to play matches from the beginning. I am grateful for the journey. If you get an opportunity to play big games, big finals, in front of big crowds as a player, it's a great experience, and I am lucky to be here for the match in Kolkata.”

Gurpreet also reserved some special praise for the opponents, saying,“Mohun Bagan Super Giant have been the standout team this season, and there is no denying that, which is why they won the League Shield.”

Mohun Bagan Super Giant captain Subhasish Bose, who Molina jokingly referred to as a striker in light of his goalscoring form in this edition, shed light on the significance of the venue as a local boy.“I am always thrilled to play in front of our home fans. I wish that the fans support us wholeheartedly against Bengaluru FC tomorrow.”

They have the chance to repeat that feat in front of a vociferous home crowd this time around, whereas Bengaluru FC will take confidence from their recent form to distort MBSG's record of staying unbeaten at home thus far in the current campaign.