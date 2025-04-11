Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Industry Research 2025: $212.2 Bn Market Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, And Forecasts 2021-2034
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|175
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$42.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$212.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|17.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Research design
1.1.1 Research approach
1.1.2 Data collection methods
1.2 Base estimates & calculations
1.2.1 Base year calculation
1.2.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.3 Forecast model
1.4 Primary research and validation
1.4.1 Primary sources
1.4.2 Data mining sources
1.5 Market scope & definition
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Component suppliers
3.1.2 Technology provider
3.1.3 Manufacturers
3.1.4 Distribution channel
3.1.5 End use
3.2 Supplier landscape
3.3 Profit margin analysis
3.4 Technology & innovation landscape
3.5 Patent analysis
3.6 Cost analysis
3.7 Key news & initiatives
3.8 Regulatory landscape
3.9 Impact forces
3.9.1 Growth drivers
3.9.1.1 Supportive government regulations on accident prevention in North America
3.9.1.2 Emerging European commission initiatives for road safety
3.9.1.3 Rising demand for electric vehicles
3.9.1.4 Emergence of autonomous technology
3.9.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.9.2.1 High component and technology costs
3.9.2.2 Compatibility concerns
3.10 Growth potential analysis
3.11 Porter's analysis
3.12 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Technology, 2021-2034 ($Bn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Adaptive cruise control
5.3 Automatic high beam control
5.4 Blind spot detection
5.5 Driver monitoring
5.6 Forward collision warning
5.7 Front lighting
5.8 Automatic Emergency Banking (AEM)
5.9 Night vision system
5.10 Head-up display
5.11 Lane departure warning system
5.12 Park assist system
5.13 Surround-view system
5.14 Traffic sign recognition
5.15 Tire pressure monitoring system
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Sensor, 2021-2034 ($Bn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 LiDAR
6.3 Infrared
6.4 Ultrasonic
6.5 Radar
6.6 Image
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Vehicle, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Unit)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 PCV
7.3 LCV
7.4 HCV
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Unit)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 OEM
8.3 Aftermarket
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($Bn)
9.1 North America
9.1.1 U.S.
9.1.2 Canada
9.2 Europe
9.2.1 UK
9.2.2 Germany
9.2.3 France
9.2.4 Italy
9.2.5 Spain
9.2.6 Russia
9.2.7 Nordics
9.3 Asia-Pacific
9.3.1 China
9.3.2 India
9.3.3 Japan
9.3.4 South Korea
9.3.5 Thailand
9.3.6 Indonesia
9.3.7 ANZ
9.3.8 Singapore
9.4 Latin America
9.4.1 Brazil
9.4.2 Mexico
9.4.3 Argentina
9.5 MEA
9.5.1 UAE
9.5.2 Saudi Arabia
9.5.3 South Africa
9.5.4 Iran
9.5.5 Turkey
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 Arisin
10.2 Autoliv
10.3 Bosch
10.4 Continental
10.5 Delphi
10.6 Denso
10.7 Gentex
10.8 Harman International (Samsung)
10.9 Hyundai Mobis
10.10 Hella
10.11 Ningbo Joyson Electronic
10.12 Magna
10.13 Mobileye
10.14 NVIDIA
10.15 NXP
10.16 Panasonic
10.17 Renesas Electronics
10.18 Texas
10.19 Valeo
10.20 ZF Friedrichshafen
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment