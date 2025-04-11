Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Industry Research 2025: $212.2 Bn Market Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, And Forecasts 2021-2034

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market was valued at USD 42.9 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 212.2 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 17.8% The expansion is driven by advancements in semiconductor technology, which have led to smaller, lighter, and more affordable sensors. This progress is reducing system complexity, thus making ADAS features more accessible to a broader audience. The rise of electric vehicles (EVs) has also intensified the demand for enhanced safety integrations, pushing automotive manufacturers to refine their systems.



As consumer expectations for safety features rise, manufacturers are actively improving vehicle comfort and security. The passenger commercial vehicle (PCV) segment led the ADAS market with over 60% share in 2024, while the heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) segment is forecasted to surpass USD 9 billion by 2034. Automakers are incorporating advanced safety technologies, including adaptive cruise control, lane assist, automatic emergency braking, and pedestrian monitoring, catering to evolving user demands. The increasing emphasis on driver safety is encouraging the adoption of ADAS across both passenger and heavy-duty vehicles.

Sensor technology plays a pivotal role in ADAS functionality. The market is segmented into LiDAR, infrared, ultrasonic, radar, and image sensors. Image sensors accounted for approximately 34.9% of the market share in 2024, while the radar segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 17.5% by 2034. Image sensors enhance object detection, lane departure alerts, and traffic sign recognition. To address low-light conditions and improve power efficiency, manufacturers are introducing next-generation image sensors, ensuring improved functionality in varying driving environments.

Technological advancements are transforming ADAS capabilities. The market is categorized into multiple features, including adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, automatic high beam control, driver monitoring, forward collision warning, night vision, lane departure warning, park assistance, and tire pressure monitoring. Adaptive cruise control dominated the market with a 24% share in 2024. The integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning is refining vehicle response mechanisms, enhancing cruise control precision, and minimizing unnecessary alerts.

Automotive manufacturers are rapidly adopting ADAS features, with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) dominating the distribution segment, holding over 90% of the market in 2024. The early incorporation of ADAS components into newly manufactured vehicles is fueling this growth. As safety awareness rises, OEMs are integrating advanced driving assistance as either standard or optional features to cater to consumer demand. Innovations in calibration technology are also making ADAS more cost-effective and widely available.

North America ADAS market is witnessing significant growth, with the United States leading the region with USD 12.1 billion in revenue in 2024. Stricter safety regulations, technological advancements, and increasing consumer preference for automated safety features are accelerating adoption rates. The growing focus on connected and automated driving is further propelling market expansion, with manufacturers embedding ADAS functionalities into their latest vehicle models to enhance user experience, safety, and driving efficiency.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $42.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $212.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Research design

1.1.1 Research approach

1.1.2 Data collection methods

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.2.1 Base year calculation

1.2.2 Key trends for market estimation

1.3 Forecast model

1.4 Primary research and validation

1.4.1 Primary sources

1.4.2 Data mining sources

1.5 Market scope & definition

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034

Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Component suppliers

3.1.2 Technology provider

3.1.3 Manufacturers

3.1.4 Distribution channel

3.1.5 End use

3.2 Supplier landscape

3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.4 Technology & innovation landscape

3.5 Patent analysis

3.6 Cost analysis

3.7 Key news & initiatives

3.8 Regulatory landscape

3.9 Impact forces

3.9.1 Growth drivers

3.9.1.1 Supportive government regulations on accident prevention in North America

3.9.1.2 Emerging European commission initiatives for road safety

3.9.1.3 Rising demand for electric vehicles

3.9.1.4 Emergence of autonomous technology

3.9.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.9.2.1 High component and technology costs

3.9.2.2 Compatibility concerns

3.10 Growth potential analysis

3.11 Porter's analysis

3.12 PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive positioning matrix

4.4 Strategic outlook matrix

Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Technology, 2021-2034 ($Bn)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Adaptive cruise control

5.3 Automatic high beam control

5.4 Blind spot detection

5.5 Driver monitoring

5.6 Forward collision warning

5.7 Front lighting

5.8 Automatic Emergency Banking (AEM)

5.9 Night vision system

5.10 Head-up display

5.11 Lane departure warning system

5.12 Park assist system

5.13 Surround-view system

5.14 Traffic sign recognition

5.15 Tire pressure monitoring system

Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Sensor, 2021-2034 ($Bn)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 LiDAR

6.3 Infrared

6.4 Ultrasonic

6.5 Radar

6.6 Image

Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Vehicle, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Unit)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 PCV

7.3 LCV

7.4 HCV

Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Unit)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 OEM

8.3 Aftermarket

Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($Bn)

9.1 North America

9.1.1 U.S.

9.1.2 Canada

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 UK

9.2.2 Germany

9.2.3 France

9.2.4 Italy

9.2.5 Spain

9.2.6 Russia

9.2.7 Nordics

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 India

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 South Korea

9.3.5 Thailand

9.3.6 Indonesia

9.3.7 ANZ

9.3.8 Singapore

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.3 Argentina

9.5 MEA

9.5.1 UAE

9.5.2 Saudi Arabia

9.5.3 South Africa

9.5.4 Iran

9.5.5 Turkey

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 Arisin

10.2 Autoliv

10.3 Bosch

10.4 Continental

10.5 Delphi

10.6 Denso

10.7 Gentex

10.8 Harman International (Samsung)

10.9 Hyundai Mobis

10.10 Hella

10.11 Ningbo Joyson Electronic

10.12 Magna

10.13 Mobileye

10.14 NVIDIA

10.15 NXP

10.16 Panasonic

10.17 Renesas Electronics

10.18 Texas

10.19 Valeo

10.20 ZF Friedrichshafen

