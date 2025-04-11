Automotive HUD (Head-Up Displays) Industry Research 2025: $6.9 Bn Market Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, And Forecasts 2021-2034
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|170
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$6.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|16.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Research design
1.1.1 Research approach
1.1.2 Data collection methods
1.2 Base estimates & calculations
1.2.1 Base year calculation
1.2.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.3 Forecast model
1.4 Primary research and validation
1.4.1 Primary sources
1.4.2 Data mining sources
1.5 Market scope & definition
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Supplier landscape
3.2.1 Component suppliers
3.2.2 Technology providers & software developers
3.2.3 Cloud service providers
3.2.4 End use
3.3 Profit margin analysis
3.4 Technology & innovation landscape
3.5 Patent analysis
3.6 Price trend
3.7 Key news & initiatives
3.8 Regulatory landscape
3.9 Impact forces
3.9.1 Growth drivers
3.9.1.1 Growth of electric & autonomous vehicles
3.9.1.2 Increasing focus on vehicle safety
3.9.1.3 Technological advancements in HUD systems
3.9.1.4 Consumer demand for enhanced in-vehicle user experience
3.9.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.9.2.1 Technical limitations and display clarity issues
3.9.2.2 Compatibility and standardization issues
3.10 Growth potential analysis
3.11 Porter's analysis
3.12 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Vehicle, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Passenger cars
5.2.1 Sedan
5.2.2 SUV
5.2.3 Hatchback
5.3 Commercial vehicle
5.3.1 LCV
5.3.2 MCV
5.3.3 HCV
5.4 Off highway vehicle
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Display Type, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Windshield HUD
6.3 Combiner HUD
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Technology, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Conventional HUD
7.3 Augmented reality HUD
7.4 Holographic HUD
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Component, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Hardware
8.2.1 Display panel
8.2.2 Projector unit
8.2.3 Sensors
8.2.4 Others
8.3 Software
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Display Size, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Small-sized display (< 5 inches)
9.3 Medium-sized display (5-10 inches)
9.4 Large-sized display (> 10 inches)
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Sales Channel, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 OEM
10.3 Aftermarket
Chapter 11 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
11.1 Key trends
11.2 North America
11.2.1 U.S.
11.2.2 Canada
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 UK
11.3.2 Germany
11.3.3 France
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Russia
11.3.7 Nordics
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.2 India
11.4.3 Japan
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 South Korea
11.4.6 Southeast Asia
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1 Brazil
11.5.2 Mexico
11.5.3 Argentina
11.6 MEA
11.6.1 UAE
11.6.2 South Africa
11.6.3 Saudi Arabia
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
12.1 BAE Systems
12.2 BMW
12.3 Continental
12.4 CY Vision
12.5 Denso
12.6 Foryou
12.7 Garmin
12.8 Harman International
12.9 Huawei
12.10 Hudway
12.11 Hyundai Mobis
12.12 JVCKENWOOD
12.13 Kyocera
12.14 LG Electronics
12.15 Nippon Seiki
12.16 Panasonic
12.17 Valeo
12.18 Visteon
12.19 WayRay
12.20 YAZAKI
