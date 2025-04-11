Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Auction Result Of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 26 1015 - RIKB 35 0917


2025-04-11 07:31:10
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Series RIKB 26 1015 RIKB 35 0917
Settlement Date 04/16/2025 04/16/2025
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 10,200 3,182
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 98.667 / 7.680 101.500 / 6.790
Total Number of Bids Received 20 17
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 11,550 3,462
Total Number of Successful Bids 17 15
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 17 15
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 98.667 / 7.680 101.500 / 6.790
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 98.755 / 7.620 102.219 / 6.690
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 98.667 / 7.680 101.500 / 6.790
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 98.713 / 7.650 101.662 / 6.760
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 98.755 / 7.620 102.219 / 6.690
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 98.639 / 7.700 101.350 / 6.810
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 98.705 / 7.650 101.638 / 6.770
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.13 1.09

MENAFN11042025004107003653ID1109418290

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search