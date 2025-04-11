Mandalay Resources Reports Q1 2025 Gold And Antimony Production In-Line With 2025 Guidance
|Metal
|Source
| Three months
ended
March 31,
2025
| Three months
ended
March 31,
2024
| Three months
ended
December 31,
2024
|Gold produced (oz)
|Björkdal
|10,827
|10,370
|9,728
|Costerfield
|9,549
|11,976
|12,125
|Total
|20,376
|22,346
|21,853
|Antimony produced (t)
|Costerfield
|161
|404
|267
|Gold US$/oz
|2,860
|2,074
|2,663
|Antimony US$/t
|34,923
|13,298
|36,336
| Total Gold Eq. (oz) (1) Produced
|Björkdal
|10,827
|10,370
|9,728
|Costerfield
|11,515
|14,566
|15,768
|Total
|22,342
|24,936
|25,496
(1) Since Q1 2025, quarterly gold equivalent ounces (“Gold Eq. (oz)”) are calculated by multiplying gold (“Au”) volumes by average market Au prices and antimony (“Sb”) volumes by average realized Sb prices for the period, adding the amounts to get a total contained value, then dividing by the average market Au price. In comparative periods, average“market spot” Sb prices were used instead of average“realized” Sb prices to calculate Gold Eq. (oz). The source for Au price is , and Sb price is .
Sales for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2025:
- The Company sold a total of 23,386 ounces of gold and 196 tonnes of antimony, representing a total of 25,779 gold equivalent ounces, compared to 23,187 ounces of gold and 326 tonnes of antimony in the first quarter of 2024, representing a total of 25,277 gold equivalent ounces. Björkdal sold 12,041 ounces of gold versus 10,761 ounces of gold in the first quarter of 2024. Costerfield sold 11,345 ounces of gold and 196 tonnes of antimony versus 12,426 ounces of gold and 326 tonnes of antimony in the first quarter of 2024.
Table 2 – First Quarter Sales for 2025 and 2024 and Fourth Quarter of 2024
|Metal
|Source
| Three months
ended
March 31,
2025
| Three months
ended
March 31,
2024
| Three months
ended
December 31,
2024
|Gold sold (oz)
|Björkdal
|12,041
|10,761
|8,380
|Costerfield
|11,345
|12,426
|11,559
|Total
|23,386
|23,187
|19,939
|Antimony sold (t)
|Costerfield
|196
|326
|369
|Gold US$/oz
|2,860
|2,074
|2,663
|Antimony US$/t
|34,923
|13,298
|36,336
| Total Gold Eq. (oz)(1) Sold
|Björkdal
|12,041
|10,761
|8,380
|Costerfield
|13,738
|14,516
|16,594
|Total
|25,779
|25,277
|24,974
(1) Since Q1 2025, quarterly gold equivalent ounces (“Gold Eq. (oz)”) are calculated by multiplying gold (“Au”) volumes by average market Au prices and antimony (“Sb”) volumes by average realized Sb prices for the period, adding the amounts to get a total contained value, then dividing by the average market Au price. In comparative periods, average“market spot” Sb prices were used instead of average“realized” Sb prices to calculate Gold Eq. (oz). The source for Au price is , and Sb price is .
For Further Information:
Frazer Bourchier
President and Chief Executive Officer
Edison Nguyen
Director, Business Valuations and IR
Contact:
647.258.9722
About Mandalay Resources Corporation:
Mandalay Resources is a Canadian-based natural resource company with producing assets in Australia (Costerfield gold-antimony mine) and Sweden (Björkdal gold mine). The Company is focused on growing its production and reducing costs to generate significant positive cashflow. Mandalay is committed to operating safely and in an environmentally responsible manner, while developing a high level of community and employee engagement.
Mandalay's mission is to create shareholder value through the profitable operation and continuing the regional exploration program, at both its Costerfield and Björkdal mines. Currently, the Company's main objectives are to continue mining the high-grade Youle vein at Costerfield, ramping up production from deeper Shepherd veins, both of which will continue to supply high-quality ore to the processing plant, and to extend Mineral Reserves. At Björkdal, the Company will continue to produce from the Aurora zone and other higher-grade areas in the coming years, in order to maximize profit margins from the mine.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's expected production of gold and antimony for the 2025 fiscal year. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, changes in commodity prices and general market and economic conditions. The factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Mandalay. A description of additional risks that could result in actual results and developments differing from those contemplated by forward-looking statements in this news release can be found under the heading“Risk Factors” in Mandalay's annual information form dated March 28, 2025, a copy of which is available under Mandalay's profile at . In addition, there can be no assurance that any inferred resources that are discovered as a result of additional drilling will ever be upgraded to proven or probable reserves. Although Mandalay has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment