Don’T Just Read The Stats, Change The Future For Seniors With Your Vote

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, Ontario, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In this federal election, your vote holds the power to change the future for seniors in Canada. Alarming statistics show that 1 in 3 seniors is at risk of social isolation, 1 in 10 experiences elder abuse, and a shocking 91% of plastic waste goes unrecycled. These statistics highlight the urgent need for policy change, and your vote can help create a better future for Canadians as they age.

RTOERO is proud to launch the Vibrant Voices campaign, a national advocacy initiative aimed at raising awareness and driving change to protect the health and well-being of seniors. The campaign encourages voters to focus on three key issues: establishing a national seniors' strategy, expanding access to geriatric health care, and championing environmental stewardship.

“As we saw during the COVID-19 pandemic, seniors' issues were a national priority, but many of these concerns have since been sidelined,” says John Cappelletti Chair of RTOERO's Board of Directors.“The recent elimination of the Minister of Seniors portfolio signals a troubling shift in focus. We are calling for the reinstatement of this essential role to ensure that the needs of seniors remain a top priority in government.”

RTOERO, in collaboration with other senior-focused organizations, has signed a letter advocating for the return of the Minister of Seniors portfolio. This move is necessary in addressing the unique challenges seniors face and to promote the development of meaningful, long-term solutions.

Solutions include incentivizing medical students to specialize in geriatrics, investing in accessible healthcare, and promoting sustainable environmental policies.

The Vibrant Voices campaign engages Canadians through a range of initiatives, offering tip sheets for engaging with candidates, sending letters to electoral candidates, launching a national digital campaign with inspiring videos and ads , hosting a webinar featuring Globe and Mail columnist André Picard, and organizing local all-candidate meetings centered on senior policies. Learn more at vibrantvoices.ca/federal .

“With over 86,000 members, RTOERO is a trusted voice advocating for seniors' rights and needs,” says Jim Grieve, Chief Executive Officer of RTOERO. “The Vibrant Voices campaign encourages Canadians to engage with RTOERO's resources and help shape the future of senior policy.”

RTOERO advocacy extends year-round, with initiatives including funding for research related to geriatrics through the RTOERO Foundation ; student Scholarships in geriatric-related fields, Community grants to improve the lives of seniors and educational webinar series .

“Remember,” Grieve says,“your vote can make a difference in changing the stats.”

RTOERO is a bilingual trusted voice on healthy, active living in the retirement journey for the broader education community. With 86,000+ members in 51 districts across Canada, we are the largest national provider of non-profit group health benefits for education retirees. We welcome members who work in or are retired from the early years, schools and school boards, post-secondary and any other capacity in education. We believe in a better future, together !



-30-

Attachments



RTOERO's Vibrant Voices election campaign news release "Don't just read the stats, change the future for seniors with your vote" RTOERO "Don't just read the stats. Rewrite them" advocacy campaign

CONTACT: Natasha Mistry RTOERO 4169629463 ...