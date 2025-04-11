Rift Widens Between Pak Ruling Coalition Over Indus Canal Project

MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, April 11 (IANS) The growing fissures between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) - the ruling coalition allies of Pakistan government - have resurfaced as the latter has decided to seek support from various political parties for a resolution in the National Assembly against the construction of controversial canals on the Indus River.

Citing party sources, Pakistani media outlet ARY news reported on Friday that efforts of the PPP are underway to table a joint resolution with the opposition party, Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the canal project. In a major political shift, PPP welcomed PTI's initiative to introduce an anti-canals resolution, terming it a positive development.

Earlier, members of PPP staged a protest during the National Assembly session over the exclusion of their resolution concerning canal construction on the Indus River from the day's agenda.

Recently, PPP National Assembly member and party spokesperson Shazia Marri lashed out at PML-N, stating that the way the canal issue was being handled by the Federal government could lead to anarchy in Pakistan.

"The way you [federal government] are handling it, the way you are mocking it, the way weird statements are being given in a province, we feel that an attempt is being made to ignite fire in Pakistan. We feel that peace in Pakistan is in danger," Marri said on the floor of the House.

In the past few days, the ruling coalition partners, PML-N and PPP have been clashing with each other on the issue of the canal project on the Indus River. While PPP has expressed its concerns over the irrigation project, the PML-N accused its coalition partner of habitually politicising water issues.

The Pakistan government has launched a $3.3 billion Green Pakistan Initiative that aims to develop six canals to irrigate 1.2 million acres of what it claims is barren land in south Punjab. However, the Sindh province is protesting against the decision, fearing that it will lose its water share from the Indus River due to the construction of these canals, Pakistani media reported.

Last week, PPP leader and Sindh province Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the PPP won't allow the Centre to proceed with the construction without the province's consent.

"If the canal project proceeds without Sindh's consent, the PPP may withdraw its support," he warned while addressing a press conference.

Activists, members of various political parties, civil society outfits, trade unions, and literary associations are up in arms against the government, which is constructing six canals on the Indus River. They have been continuously demanding that the government shelve the canal project.