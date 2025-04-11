12Th Senior National Rugby 7S Championship To Be Held In Assam From April 23-29

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Rugby India announced that the 12th Senior Rugby National Championships 2025 will be held from April 23 to 29 at the iconic Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium in Guwahati. The most coveted national championship for Rugby will feature over 600 athletes from 26 states across both men's & women's categories.

The hosting of the competition in Assam marks a special occasion in the history of the sport as for the first time the flagship competition will be held in the North East of India and will further boost the development of the sport in the region.

Speaking on this special occasion, Rahul Bose, president, Rugby India said,“Assam has developed into one of the most forward-looking states in the country for sports and we are grateful to the Department of Sports & Youth Welfare, Government of Assam for supporting us in our endeavour to promote the sport in Assam by agreeing to hold the 12th Senior National Championship. With its excellent infrastructure and famed hospitality, we could not have asked for a better host to kick off our domestic calendar for 2025-26”.

The announcement has enthused the entire Rugby community in the state. Expressing his delight the president of Assam Rugby Association, Ramendra Narayan Kalita, said, "The land of Assam is blessed with incredible sporting talent and with the right support has the potential to emerge as a powerhouse in the sport of Rugby. Assam Rugby Association will work closely with Rugby India and the Department of Sports to make sure this event is a memorable one for everyone involved.”

Expressing delight at the competition being held in Assam, Sports Minister of Assam Nandita Gorlosa said,“We are happy to welcome Rugby players from all over the country to our beautiful state. Rugby is one of the most exciting Olympic sports and by hosting this competition in Assam we will look to further the growth of the sport in Assam. We will also be working closely with both Rugby India and the Assam Rugby Association to develop & promote the sport especially at the grassroots.”

The senior women's championship will be played on April 23 and 24 while the men's will compete on April 27 and 28. Odisha and Haryana will start as the defending champions in women's & men's events respectively.