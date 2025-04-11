Prime 58 Encourages Professional Duct Cleaning For Homes And Businesses, Citing Indoor Air Quality And Fire Safety

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "One of the real privileges of what we do is helping people who suffer from extreme asthma or allergies, often made worse by the poor indoor air quality where they live or work," said Marlon Walls, founder of Prime 58 and former two-time captain of the Tennessee Vols football team. "We have had customers tell us that, following duct cleaning, they are able to breathe much better, enjoying a higher quality of life."

Clean ducts don't just promote higher indoor air quality, but they also help enhance fire safety. This is particularly true with respect to dryer vents, where the careful removal of lint build-up can significantly mitigate fire risk.

Crucially, not all duct cleaning services are created equal-and home and business owners are encouraged to verify that their service comes from a licensed professional.

"A team of trained, credentialed technicians is able to spot potential issues that others might miss, potentially sparing your home or business form major risk or significant damage," said Walls. "Certified professionals have the expertise and the tool set required to ensure cleanliness and hygiene without damaging infrastructure or tearing up the ducts, a real risk when you hire someone who's unlicensed."

Walls is proud of the services offered by Prime 58, a company whose name references his old Vols jersey number. This is especially true when it means improved quality of life for East Tennessee home and business owners.

"This is personal for me," said Walls. "Since my time as a Vol, the Knoxville area has been home. I take pride in the services we offer to our friends and neighbors. We are motivated by the opportunities we have to help our neighbors breathe easier."

Prime 58 is a family-owned and operated company-another important advantage for consumers seeking a duct cleaning service.

"In contrast to our franchised competitors, we can offer industry-leading affordability," said Walls. "We are committed to providing hard-working Tennessee residents and business owners with exceptional services-services that are not hindered by franchise fees and overhead."

Prime 58 Air Duct Cleaning provides services including air duct, HVAC and dryer vent cleaning, emphasizing how routine maintenance can make any home or commercial space safer and healthier.

About Prime 58 Air Duct Cleaning

Prime 58 Air Duct Cleaning is East Tennessee's trusted leader in air duct, HVAC and ventilation cleaning services, providing a white-glove service to both residential and commercial clients. The company's licensed technicians take pride in promoting indoor air quality and enhancing fire safety. Prime 58 was founded by Marlon Walls, a two-time captain of the University of Tennessee Volunteers football team. More information is available at .

