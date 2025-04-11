Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Fluxys Belgium - Regulated Information: Ordinary And Extraordinary General Meetings On 13Th May 2025


2025-04-11 07:16:23
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Board of directors of Fluxys Belgium SA has the honour to invite the shareholders of the company to attend the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings to be held on Tuesday 13th May 2025 as from 2.30 pm at the BNP Event Center, Rue Royale 20, 1000 Brussels.

Download below the notice of these General Meetings (in Dutch or French).

The other documents related to these General Meetings, as well as the integrated annual report 2024, are available on the Fluxys Belgium website .


MENAFN11042025004107003653ID1109418244

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search