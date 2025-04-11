Innventure Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Results
| Innventure, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Successor
|Predecessor
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Assets
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|$
|11,119
|$
|2,575
|Accounts receivable
|283
|-
|Due from related parties
|4,536
|2,602
|Inventories
|5,178
|-
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|3,170
|487
|Total Current Assets
|24,286
|5,664
|Investments
|28,734
|14,167
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|1,414
|637
|Intangible assets, net
|182,153
|-
|Goodwill
|667,936
|-
|Other assets
|766
|1,096
|Total Assets
|$
|905,289
|$
|21,564
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit
|Accounts payable
|$
|3,248
|$
|93
|Accrued employee benefits
|9,273
|3,779
|Accrued expenses
|2,477
|1,009
|Related party payables
|-
|347
|Related party notes payable - current
|14,000
|1,000
|Notes payable - current
|625
|912
|Patent installment payable - current
|1,225
|775
|Obligation to issue equity
|4,158
|-
|Warrant liability
|34,023
|-
|Other current liabilities
|318
|253
|Total Current Liabilities
|69,347
|8,168
|Notes payable, net of current portion
|13,654
|999
|Convertible promissory note, net
|-
|1,120
|Convertible promissory note due to related party, net
|-
|3,381
|Embedded derivative liability
|-
|1,994
|Earnout liability
|14,752
|-
|Stock-based compensation liability
|1,160
|-
|Patent installment payable, net of current
|12,375
|13,075
|Deferred income taxes
|27,893
|-
|Other liabilities
|355
|683
|Total Liabilities
|139,536
|29,420
|Commitments and Contingencies (Note 19)
|Mezzanine Capital
|Redeemable Class I Units, no par value, 1,000,000 units authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023
|-
|2,912
|Redeemable Class PCTA Units, no par value, 3,982,675 units authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023
|-
|7,718
|Stockholders' Equity / Unitholders' Deficit
|Class B Preferred Units, no par value, 4,639,557 units authorized, and 4,109,961 units issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023
|-
|38,122
|Class B-1 Preferred Units, no par value, 2,600,000 units authorized, and 342,608 units issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023
|-
|3,323
|Class A Units, no par value, 10,975,000 units authorized, and 10,875,000 units issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023
|-
|1,950
|Class C Units, no par value, 1,585,125 units authorized, and 1,570,125 units issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023
|-
|844
|Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized, and 1,102,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024
|-
|-
|Common Stock, $0.0001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, and 44,597,154 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024
|4
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|502,865
|-
|Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)
|909
|-
|Accumulated deficit
|(78,802
|)
|(64,284
|)
|Total Innventure, Inc., Stockholders' Equity/ Innventure LLC Unitholders' Deficit
|424,976
|(20,045
|)
|Non-controlling interest
|340,777
|1,559
|Total Stockholders' Equity/ Unitholders' Deficit
|765,753
|(18,486
|)
|Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Capital and Equity
|$
|905,289
|$
|21,564
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
| Innventure, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Successor
|Predecessor
| October 2, 2024
through
December 31, 2024
| January 1, 2024
through
October 1, 2024
| Year ended
December 31, 2023
|Revenue
|$
|456
|$
|764
|$
|1,117
|Operating Expenses
|Cost of sales
|3,752
|777
|-
|General and administrative
|29,652
|26,608
|17,589
|Sales and marketing
|2,009
|4,178
|3,205
|Research and development
|5,340
|5,978
|4,001
|Total Operating Expenses
|40,753
|37,541
|24,795
|Loss from Operations
|(40,297
|)
|(36,777
|)
|(23,678
|)
|Non-operating (Expense) and Income
|Interest expense, net
|(1,132
|)
|(1,300
|)
|(1,224
|)
|Net gain (loss) from investments
|-
|11,547
|(6,448
|)
|Net (loss) gain on investments - due to related parties
|-
|(468
|)
|232
|Change in fair value of financial liabilities
|(20,946
|)
|(478
|)
|766
|Equity method investment (loss) income
|(902
|)
|893
|(632
|)
|Loss on conversion of promissory notes
|-
|(1,119
|)
|-
|Write-off of loan commitment fee asset
|(10,041
|)
|-
|-
|Miscellaneous other expense
|(57
|)
|(64
|)
|-
|Total Non-operating (Expense) Income
|(33,078
|)
|9,011
|(7,306
|)
|Loss before Income Taxes
|(73,375
|)
|(27,766
|)
|(30,984
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(2,742
|)
|432
|-
|Net Loss
|(70,633
|)
|(28,198
|)
|(30,984
|)
|Less: net loss attributable to
|Non-redeemable non-controlling interest
|(8,339
|)
|(11,762
|)
|(139
|)
|Net Loss Attributable to Innventure, Inc. Stockholders / Innventure LLC Unitholders
|(62,294
|)
|(16,436
|)
|(30,845
|)
|Basic and diluted loss per share
|$
|(1.42
|)
|Basic and diluted weighted average common shares
|43,951,279
|Other comprehensive income, net of taxes:
|Unrealized gain on available-for-sale debt securities - related party
|909
|62
|-
|Total other comprehensive loss, net of taxes
|909
|62
|-
|Total comprehensive loss, net of taxes
|(69,724
|)
|(28,136
|)
|(30,984
|)
|Less: comprehensive income attributable to
|Non-redeemable non-controlling interest
|(8,339
|)
|(11,762
|)
|(139
|)
|Net Comprehensive Loss Attributable to Innventure, Inc. Stockholders / Innventure LLC Unitholders
|$
|(61,385
|)
|$
|(16,374
|)
|$
|(30,845
|)
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
| Innventure, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Mezzanine Capital (Predecessor)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Class I Amount
|Class PCTA Amount
|Total
|December 31, 2022
|$
|2,984
|$
|12,882
|$
|15,866
|Proceeds from capital calls to unitholders
|130
|-
|130
|Accretion of redeemable units to redemption value
|(202
|)
|(5,164
|)
|(5,366
|)
|December 31, 2023
|2,912
|7,718
|10,630
|Accretion of redeemable units to redemption value
|1,565
|10,385
|11,950
|October 1, 2024
|$
|4,477
|$
|18,103
|$
|22,580
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
| Innventure, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
| Class B
Preferred
| Class B-1
Preferred
|Class A
|Class C
| Accumulated
Deficit
| Accumulated
OCI
|Non-Controlling Interest
|Total Unitholders' Deficit
|December 31, 2022 (Predecessor)
|$
|20,803
|$
|3,323
|$
|1,950
|$
|639
|$
|(38,564
|)
|$
|-
|$
|656
|$
|(11,193
|)
|Net loss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(30,845
|)
|-
|(139
|)
|(30,984
|)
|Non-controlling interest acquired
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|337
|337
|Issuance of units, net of issuance costs
|17,319
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17,319
|Unit-based compensation
|-
|-
|-
|205
|-
|-
|705
|910
|Distributions to unitholders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(241
|)
|-
|-
|(241
|)
|Accretion of redeemable units to redemption value
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5,366
|-
|-
|5,366
|December 31, 2023 (Predecessor)
|38,122
|3,323
|1,950
|844
|(64,284
|)
|-
|1,559
|(18,486
|)
|Net loss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(16,436
|)
|-
|(11,762
|)
|(28,198
|)
|Other comprehensive loss, net of taxes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|62
|-
|62
|Units issued to non-controlling interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13,921
|13,921
|Issuance of units, net of issuance costs
|13,561
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13,561
|Unit-based compensation
|-
|-
|-
|137
|-
|-
|919
|1,056
|Issuance of units to non-controlling interest in exchange of convertible promissory notes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8,443
|8,443
|Accretion of redeemable units to redemption value
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(11,950
|)
|-
|-
|(11,950
|)
|October 1, 2024 (Predecessor)
|$
|51,683
|$
|3,323
|$
|1,950
|$
|981
|$
|(92,670
|)
|$
|62
|$
|13,080
|$
|(21,591
|)
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
| Innventure, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Series B Preferred Stock
|Common Stock
|Shares
|Amount
|Shares
|Amount
|Additional Paid-In Capital
| Accumulated
Deficit
| Accumulated
OCI
|Non-Controlling Interest
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|October 2, 2024 (Successor)
|-
|$
|-
|-
|$
|-
|$
|11,342
|$
|(15,845
|)
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|(4,503
|)
|Effect of acquisition of Innventure LLC
|-
|-
|43,589,850
|4
|461,064
|-
|-
|343,030
|804,098
|Reclassification of warrants from liability to equity
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,265
|-
|-
|-
|1,265
|Issuance of common shares, net of issuance costs
|-
|-
|160,000
|-
|2,083
|-
|-
|-
|2,083
|Issuance of preferred shares, net of issuance costs
|1,102,000
|-
|-
|-
|9,965
|-
|-
|-
|9,965
|Issuance of common shares from warrant exercises
|-
|-
|259,309
|-
|2,982
|-
|-
|-
|2,982
|Net loss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(62,294
|)
|-
|(8,339
|)
|(70,633
|)
|Other comprehensive gain, net of taxes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|909
|-
|909
|Non-controlling interest acquired
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4,129
|4,129
|Distributions to Stockholders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(663
|)
|-
|-
|(663
|)
|Vesting of contingent at risk sponsor shares
|-
|-
|587,995
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14,381
|-
|-
|1,957
|16,338
|Accrued preferred dividends
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(217
|)
|-
|-
|-
|(217
|)
|December 31, 2024 (Successor)
|1,102,000
|$
|-
|44,597,154
|$
|4
|$
|502,865
|$
|(78,802
|)
|$
|909
|$
|340,777
|$
|765,753
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
| Innventure, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Successor
|Predecessor
| October 2, 2024
through
December 31, 2024
| January 1, 2024
through
October 1, 2024
| Year ended
December 31, 2023
|Cash Flows Used in Operating Activities
|Net loss
|$
|(70,633
|)
|$
|(28,198
|)
|$
|(30,984
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash equivalents used in operating activities:
|Stock-based compensation
|16,338
|1,056
|910
|Interest income on debt securities - related party
|(106
|)
|(110
|)
|-
|Change in fair value of financial liabilities
|20,946
|478
|(766
|)
|Change in fair value of payables due to related parties
|-
|468
|(232
|)
|Write-off of loan commitment fee asset
|10,041
|-
|-
|Non-cash interest expense on notes payable
|248
|351
|487
|Net (gain) loss on investments
|-
|(11,547
|)
|6,448
|Equity method investment gain (loss)
|902
|(893
|)
|632
|Loss on conversion of promissory notes
|-
|1,119
|-
|Deferred income taxes
|(2,760
|)
|432
|-
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,455
|146
|8
|Payment of patent installment
|-
|(250
|)
|-
|Non-cash rent costs
|63
|185
|192
|Accrued unpaid interest on note payable
|69
|930
|-
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(166
|)
|(117
|)
|-
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(1,301
|)
|(1,353
|)
|(218
|)
|Inventory
|(2,354
|)
|(2,824
|)
|-
|Accounts payable
|(11,211
|)
|6,013
|9
|Accrued employee benefits
|1,656
|3,838
|3,181
|Accrued expenses
|(484
|)
|674
|1,230
|Stock-based compensation liability
|1,160
|-
|-
|Other current liabilities
|(77
|)
|(146
|)
|(155
|)
|Obligation to issue equity
|3,000
|10,920
|-
|Other assets
|-
|(20
|)
|(218
|)
|Net Cash Used in Operating Activities
|(29,214
|)
|(18,848
|)
|(19,476
|)
|Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities
|Purchase of shares in equity method investee
|-
|-
|(2,000
|)
|Contributions to equity method investee
|-
|-
|(130
|)
|Investment in debt securities - equity method investee
|-
|(7,400
|)
|(2,600
|)
|Advances to equity method investee
|(4,240
|)
|(135
|)
|-
|Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
|(266
|)
|(736
|)
|(645
|)
|Acquisition of intangible assets
|(30
|)
|-
|-
|Acquisition of net assets, net of cash acquired, through business combination
|16
|-
|-
|Proceeds from sale of investments
|-
|2,314
|708
|Cash withdrawn from trust as a result of business combination
|11,342
|-
|-
|Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities
|6,822
|(5,957
|)
|(4,667
|)
|Cash Flows Provided by Financing Activities
|Proceeds from issuance of equity, net of issuance costs
|15,383
|13,122
|16,009
|Proceeds from the issuance of equity to non-controlling interest, net of issuance costs
|4,169
|13,859
|337
|Proceeds from the issuance of convertible promissory note
|-
|-
|2,000
|Proceeds from issuance of debt securities, net of issuance costs
|19,455
|-
|-
|Payment of debts
|(250
|)
|(540
|)
|(65
|)
|Receipt of Capital from Class I Unitholder
|-
|-
|130
|Distributions to Stockholders
|(663
|)
|-
|(241
|)
|Proceeds from the issuance of promissory notes to related parties
|-
|12,000
|1,004
|Repayment of promissory note
|(4,628
|)
|-
|-
|Cash Flows Provided by Financing Activities
|33,466
|38,441
|19,174
|Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
|11,074
|13,636
|(4,969
|)
|Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash Beginning of period
|45
|2,575
|7,544
|Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash End of period
|$
|11,119
|$
|16,211
|$
|2,575
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
|Successor
|Predecessor
| October 2, 2024
through
December 31, 2024
| January 1, 2024
through
October 1, 2024
| Year ended
December 31, 2023
|Supplemental Cash Flow Information
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|991
|$
|1,070
|$
|297
|Supplemental Disclosure of Noncash Financing Information
|Accretion of redeemable units to redemption value
|-
|11,950
|5,366
|Debt discount and embedded derivative upon issuance
|-
|-
|1,119
|Issuance of units to non-controlling interest in exchange of convertible promissory notes
|-
|7,324
|-
|Conversion of working capital loans to equity method investees into investments in debt securities - related party
|-
|2,600
|-
|Transfer of liability warrants to equity warrants in the Business Combination
|1,265
|-
|-
|Initial recognition of loan commitment fee
|16,190
|-
|-
|Transfer of loan commitment fee asset
|6,694
|-
|-
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
| Innventure, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Successor
|Predecessor
|S/P Combined (Non-GAAP)
|Predecessor
|Period from October 2, 2024 through December 31, 2024
|Period from January 1, 2024 through October 1, 2024
| Year ended
December 31, 2024
| Year ended
December 31, 2023
|Net Loss
|(70,633
|)
|(28,198
|)
|(98,831
|)
|(30,984
|)
|Interest expense, net(1)
|11,173
|1,300
|12,473
|1,224
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|5,455
|146
|5,601
|8
|Provision for income taxes
|2,742
|(432
|)
|2,310
|-
|EBITDA
|(51,263
|)
|(27,184
|)
|(78,447
|)
|(29,752
|)
|Transaction and other related costs(2)
|2,309
|9,414
|11,723
|3,452
|Change in fair value of financial liabilities(3)
|20,946
|478
|21,424
|(766
|)
|Stock based compensation(4)
|16,338
|1,056
|17,394
|910
|Adjusted EBITDA
|(11,670
|)
|(16,236
|)
|(27,906
|)
|(26,156
|)
(1) Interest expense, net – For the combined twelve months ended December 31, 2024, interest expense, net includes interest incurred on our various borrowing facilities and the amortization of debt issuance costs. Additional debt issuance cost associated with a loan commitment fee asset in the amount of $10,041 was written off in combined twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and has also been included in this adjustment. This amount is representative of the asset associated with the second and third tranches of the WTI facility. When it became known that we would not be able to draw on these subsequent tranches based on certain metrics contained within the WTI Facility agreement, we immediately wrote this asset off. For the Predecessor year ended December 31, 2023, this balance is comprised entirely of interest incurred on our various borrowing facilities.
(2) Transaction and other related costs – For the combined twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and for the Predecessor year ended December 31, 2023 this is comprised entirely of consulting, legal, and other professional fees related to the business combination with Learn CW Investment Corporation (the“Business Combination”).
(3) Change in fair value of financial liabilities – For the combined twelve months ended December 31, 2024 the change in fair value of financial liabilities primarily consists of the change in fair value of the warrant liability, change in fair value of the earnout liability, and the change in the fair value of the embedded derivative associated with convertible notes prior to extinguishment. For the Predecessor year ended December 31, 2023, this is comprised entirely of the change in fair value of the embedded derivative associated with the convertible notes.
(4) Stock based compensation – For the combined twelve months ended December 31, 2024 stock based compensation primarily consisted of awards in the 2024 Equity and Incentive Plan entered into on October 2, 2024 subsequent to the Business Combination. These awards consisted of Stock Options, Restricted Stock Units, and Stock Appreciation Rights. Further, a portion of this expense was related to share based payment employee incentive plans in existence at Innventure LLC and other subsidiaries. For the Predecessor year ended December 31, 2023, stock based compensation was comprised wholly of share based payment employee incentive plans in existence at Innventure LLC and other subsidiaries.
