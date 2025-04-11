Europe Wire And Cable Market Report 2025: $61.6 Bn Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, And Forecasts 2021-2034
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|100
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$36.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$61.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.2%
|Regions Covered
|Europe
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market definitions
1.2 Base estimates & calculations
1.3 Forecast calculation
1.4 Data sources
1.4.1 Primary
1.4.2 Secondary
1.4.2.1 Paid
1.4.2.2 Public
Chapter 2 Industry Insights
2.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
2.2 Regulatory landscape
2.3 Industry impact forces
2.3.1 Growth drivers
2.3.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
2.4 Growth potential analysis
2.5 Porter's analysis
2.5.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
2.5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
2.5.3 Threat of new entrants
2.5.4 Threat of substitutes
2.6 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 3 Competitive landscape, 2024
3.1 Strategic dashboard
3.2 Innovation & technology landscape
Chapter 4 Market Size and Forecast, by Product, 2021-2034 (USD Million)
4.1 Key trends
4.2 Coaxial cables/electronic wires
4.3 Fiber optics cables
4.4 Power cables
4.5 Signal & control cable
4.6 Telecom & data cables
Chapter 5 Market Size and Forecast, by Voltage, 2021-2034 (USD Million)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Low
5.3 Medium
5.4 High
Chapter 6 Market Size and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 (USD Million)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Food & beverages
6.3 Automotive
6.4 Material handling/logistics
6.5 Entertainment/leisure
6.6 Utilities
6.7 Railways
6.8 Consumer electronics
6.9 Building infrastructure
6.10 Others
Chapter 7 Market Size and Forecast, by Country, 2021-2034 (USD Million)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 UK
7.3 France
7.4 Netherlands
7.5 Italy
7.6 Spain
7.7 Sweden
7.8 Denmark
7.9 Belgium
7.10 Germany
7.11 Russia
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
8.1 Belden
8.2 CommScope
8.3 Datwyler IT Infra
8.4 Elsewedy Electric
8.5 Friedrich Lutze
8.6 Furukawa Electric
8.7 Hellenic Group
8.8 Kabelwerk Eupen
8.9 Klaus Faber
8.10 Lapp Group
8.11 LS Cable & System
8.12 NKT
8.13 Nexans
8.14 Prysmian Group
8.15 SAB Brockskes
8.16 Shawcor
8.17 Studer Cables
8.18 Sumitomo Electric Industries
8.19 Tecnikabel
8.20 TFKable
8.21 TKH Group
8.22 Viakon
8.23 Waskonig & Walter
