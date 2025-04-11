Aaman Devgan Shares How A Pet Can Make One's Life Better This National Pet Day

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Celebrating National Pet Day, actor Aaman Devgan shared that a pet can easily make one's life better.

Aaman, who is a pet father to his two fur babies, Loki and Hades exclusively told IANS, "For me, every day is Pet Lovers' Day. Every pet owner knows how easily their little ones make life better. A long day, anxiety, pressure- whatever problems you have, they sense it and respond with love and comfort. They're pure, gentle creatures with no malice in their hearts. I wouldn't know what I'd do without my boys, Loki and Hades."

The 'Azaad' actor further revealed that as he returns home after a long day, his pets are extremely excited to see him.

"Every time I come home after a long day, there they are so excited to see me as if I've returned after years. We, as humans, can't even comprehend the purity of their emotions," Aaman stated.

Sharing a specific incident, he added, "I remember one time, Loki and Hades were fighting, and I yelled at them to behave. And believe it or not, after a while, they started licking and cuddling each other, like an apology-just like we humans do after a fight."

Aaman further disclosed that Loki and Hades are complete water babies. He said, "Another fun fact about them: they absolutely love playing with water! They'll grab the water pipe in their mouths, bring it to me, and then expect me to chase them around while they escape. They're genuine, loving souls who are like family to me. I count myself lucky that they chose to bless my life with their presence."

The nephew of Bollywood hunk Ajay Devgn, Aaman made his acting debut with director Abhishek Kapoor's 'Azaad'. The project further marked the entry of Raveena Tandon's daughter Rashe Thadani in the tinseltown.